The Yellow Jackets will have a new starting quarterback today against Georgia. After Alberto Mendoza went down with an injury in the game against Wake Forest a

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Graham Knowles reacts after a touchdown run against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectbroke his collarbone, the Yellow Jackets have turned to Graham Knowles. Knowles has been a fixture in the program and has waited his turn patiently to start as quarterback. He will now get his chance with his first career start vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. The Graham Knowles era begins today against #1 UGA.

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