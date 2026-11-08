Georgia Tech opens up as a prohibitive underdog on the road vs Clemson in week 11

Last season, Georgia Tech ended a long losing streak to Clemson in one of the most thrilling games of the season. The win got the Yellow Jackets to 3-0 and help

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza scrambles against the Louisville Cardinals in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectended a long losing streak to Clemson in one of the most thrilling games of the season. The win got the Yellow Jackets to 3-0 and helped propel them to an 8-0 start, and it seemed like a really big deal at the time. One year later, the win is still nice, but the upcoming matchup between the two programs in week 11 does not have the same feel.

Also read Three Biggest Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 95-83 Win Over Georgia Southern

The Yellow Jackets have gone back to playing the way the program did when Clemson held a winning streak over them from 2015 to 2025 and while the Tigers are not the same program that they were during the majority of that winning streak, they are 6-3 and playing much better football than the Yellow Jackets. Last night, Georgia Tech had another blowout loss at home, this time coming to Louisville by a score of 44-17.

Clemson, meanwhile, went on the road and got to 6-3 by beating Syracuse, a game in which the Tigers did not have to score any offensive touchdowns. The Tigers have won two straight since losing at home to Virginia Tech and are still alive in the ACC race. Georgia Tech has not beaten the Tigers in Death Valley since 2008, and they are not going to be favored to break that streak on Saturday.

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Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Grady Adamson throws a pass against the Louisville Cardinals in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There is nothing good about the way that Georgia Tech is playing.

They have not scored more than 28 points against an FBS opponent this season, they cannot run the ball, they cannot stop anyone on defense, and now they don't know which quarterback to trust. Brent Key opted to play two quarterbacks in the loss to Louisville, with neither Alberto Mendoza or Grady Adamson proving to be very reliable, and there is uncertainity as to who is going to start on Saturday in Death Valley.

A lot has gone wrong for Georgia Tech and Brent Key would not say after the Louisville game last night that he knows what the problem is, other than it is more than one problem: "Yeah. There's never one thing, There's numerous things that compile and add up. We'd have an hour here to do that, and I'm not going to go through the things. Very good grasp on what is taking place.

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And nothing takes place in a week of preparation or even in a preseason camp. Some of these things take place in January. And without signaling any one in a preseason camp. Some of these things take place in January.

And without signaling any one.

" Clemson has been a worse team than Louisville this season, but the game is on the road and not at home. Georgia Tech has been a bad team on the road this season, and with their offense against a Clemson defense with several NFL players on it and ranked among the ACC's best, it is a tough task for Georgia Tech next Saturday on the road.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell