It is official. Louisville has flipped former Georgia Tech commit Jamar Thompson. Thompson was committed to the Yellow Jackets since June 7th. The Yellow Jacket

West Boca defensive tackle Jamar Thompson waits in line for his medal after a victory over West Broward in the 6A State Final at Pitbull Stadium on Dec. 12, 2025, in Miami, FL.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect. Thompson was committed to the Yellow Jackets since June 7th. The Yellow Jackets have now lost their second four-star prospect in the past week, afteralso flipped to Louisville. Thompson was ranked as the No.16 DL, the No.19 player in Florida, and the No.177 player nationally, per 247 Sports Composite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is another blow to the class for the Yellow Jackets, who lose a top defensive tackle in the country. They are now down to just one in the class. Here is more on what his film reveals when I wrote about Thompson in June: “When you roll his tape, you see a fast and physical defensive lineman who can overpower opposing offensive linemen with his strong lower-body strength.