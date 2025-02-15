Georgia Tech Looks to Continue Winning Streak Against California

Georgia Tech aims for its fourth win in five games as they host California at McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets are riding a wave of momentum and have proven their resilience throughout the season. This will be the first meeting between the two programs in Atlanta.

California (12-13, 5-9 ACC) has suffered four losses in their last five games and arrives in Atlanta following a 78-57 defeat at the hands of No. 5 Duke on Wednesday night. Prior to this setback, the Golden Bears had enjoyed a three-game winning streak, including their sole ACC road victory this season, a 65-62 triumph on January 18th. Cal holds a 2-7 record on the road this season and a 1-5 record in ACC games. A victory for Tech on Saturday would grant them four consecutive ACC home wins, a feat they last accomplished during the 2019-20 season by winning their final five conference home games.Georgia Tech currently occupies 10th place in the ACC standings, just a half-game behind 9th place (which would secure a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament if the tournament were to begin today). Georgia Tech has secured three of their last four games and four out of their last six. The Jackets are on the brink of matching their ACC win total from the 2023-24 season. Notably, Georgia Tech is the only ACC team to have defeated both Clemson and Louisville, the teams currently tied for 2nd place in the standings, this season. The Jackets halted Louisville's 10-game winning streak, a streak that Louisville subsequently extended with three consecutive victories, and they also stopped Clemson's 6-game winning streak, a streak that Clemson responded to by defeating both Duke and North Carolina. Georgia Tech has trailed in a game only three times this season – West Georgia, Central Arkansas, and Stanford. All three previous matchups between Tech and California took place in the Golden State. The most recent encounter occurred on November 23, 2012, a 68-57 victory for the Golden Bears in the semifinals of the DirecTV Classic in Anaheim, California. The other two games were played on consecutive days during the 1950-51 season as part of a West Coast holiday trip by Roy McArthur's Yellow Jacket team. In both games, the Golden Bears dominated Tech. The Jackets also played at San Francisco the day before their first game against Cal, and they lost that one as well. Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire has never faced California in his head coaching career, but he boasts a 6-2 record against the Golden Bears as a player at Arizona and a 2-2 record as an assistant coach with the Wildcats. GEORGIA TECH (12-13, 6-8 ACC) vs. CALIFORNIA (12-13, 5-9 ACC) Television: ACC Network (Announcers: Joel Godett, Michael Carter-Williams) Georgia Tech General Manager Errin Joe Reportedly Lands New Recruiting Role With The Texas Longhorn





