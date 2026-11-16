Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prepare for decisive matchups against Wake Forest and Georgia Bulldogs following a historic win over Clemson. Coach Brent Key highlights defensive strides and roster decisions in these final two weeks of the season.

Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key is guiding the Yellow Jackets through a pivotal moment in the 2026 season. The team secured a significant victory against the Clemson Tigers, marking their first win at Clemson Memorial Stadium since 2008. This triumph ended a four-game losing streak against the Tigers and set a positive tone for the final stretch of the college football campaign. The win represents one of the most complete performances by the Yellow Jackets in the 2026 season so far.

Post-Victory Strategy and Coaching Adjustments

Georgia Tech fired four coaching staff members last week, a move that appears to have energized the squad. Head coach Brent Key noted that practice routines remained largely unchanged. The team focused on maintaining their identity as a running team. This approach resulted in 269 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Clemson. Running back Justice Haynes led the ground attack with 95 yards and a touchdown. Key emphasized that the practice sessions were productive without being overly disruptive to their standard workflow.

Also read 3 Winners, 1 Loser From Georgia Tech's 20-6 Win Over Clemson

Key mentioned that he discussed improvements privately with his staff. He did not make public announcements on Tuesday or Thursday. The team treated practice as a normal business day. They focused on execution rather than dramatic changes. The coaching staff observed good days of practice leading into the win. This consistency appears to have translated well to game day performance. The players responded well to the steady approach.

Upcoming Schedule and Broadcast Details

The Yellow Jackets face two critical games in the final weeks of the season. They will first play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. This game serves as a strong test before their battle against the Georgia Bulldogs. The matchup against the Bulldogs is scheduled for Black Friday. The game will kick off at 3:30 PM, 7 PM, or 7:30 PM EST. Last season, Georgia Tech faced the Bulldogs on ABC in the 3:30 PM window. It remains to be seen if the broadcast slot will continue for this year's game.

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These last two games are considered critical for the Yellow Jackets' future. The results of the games matter less than the competitiveness shown. The team must determine if they can maintain the defensive strength displayed against Clemson. Defensive coordinator Vinnie Sunseri is being evaluated for his future role. The staff will assess which players from the current roster should be retained. These decisions will be revealed in the final two weeks of the season.

Player Performance and Defensive Metrics

The victory over Clemson highlighted the team's return to its traditional identity. Running the football successfully was a key component of the win. The offense found rhythm in the ground game. This allowed the team to control the clock and limit errors. The defensive unit also played a crucial part in securing the win. The team needs to sustain this level of play in upcoming matches.

Justice Haynes emerged as a standout performer against Clemson. His 95-yard rushing effort included a critical touchdown. His performance provides hope for the offensive line. The team must continue to support the running game in future matchups. The balance between offense and defense is essential for success.

Journalistic Coverage and Season Outlook

Najeh Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI. He provides news, analysis, and press conference reporting. Wilkins has a background in journalism from Georgia State University. He covers college football, recruiting, and high school athletics. His digital presence includes YouTube, TikTok, and X. He combines traditional reporting with modern sports content.

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The Yellow Jackets are trying to get back to what they have become known for in the Brent Key era. The final games will determine the trajectory of the program. The team must focus on competition and improvement. The upcoming matches against Wake Forest and Georgia will be telling. The outcomes will reflect the team's readiness for the future. The staff and players are prepared for the challenge ahead.