Georgia Tech Climbs ACC Standings After Victory Over Cal

Georgia Tech's recent win puts them in position for an ACC Tournament first-round bye. Duke remains No. 1 but is closely followed by Clemson. Wake Forest makes a strong statement with a victory over SMU.

Georgia Tech continues to be a formidable force in the ACC conference, riding a wave of recent success after their nail-biting victory against Cal. The Yellow Jackets have secured five wins in their last seven games, including a crucial two-game winning streak, placing them in a prime position to clinch a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament. Their last-second triumph over Cal on Saturday propelled them to eighth place in the ACC standings.

This position guarantees a first-round bye if the season concluded today. With five games remaining, Georgia Tech has a genuine opportunity to climb even higher in the standings. Meanwhile, Duke, despite facing a challenge from Stanford, maintains its top spot in the ACC, albeit by a narrow margin. Their recent loss to Clemson, however, has relinquished their tiebreaker advantage over the Tigers. Clemson capitalized on this opportunity, defeating Florida State and solidifying their hold on second place. Louisville, currently occupying third place, faces a crucial test against Notre Dame tonight. Wake Forest emerged as a standout performer yesterday, securing a decisive victory over SMU, further cementing their position as one of the top four seeds in the ACC alongside Duke, Clemson, and Louisville.While SMU remains in contention for a top four spot, their recent loss to Wake Forest presents a setback. North Carolina currently holds the sixth position after a successful outing against Syracuse, while Stanford closely follows in seventh place at 8-7. The Cardinal endured a challenging week, suffering losses against both Georgia Tech and Duke. Florida State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Virginia Tech are all clustered at 6-8, indicating a tight competition in the middle of the ACC standings. Notre Dame sits at 5-8, while Syracuse and Cal trail behind at 5-10. The Golden Bears have experienced a three-game losing streak. At the bottom of the ACC standings, NC State, Boston College, and Miami remain locked in a tight battle for survival





