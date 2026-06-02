Georgia Teacher Arrested for Child Exploitation: Parents Demand Transparency

A Georgia teacher, Travis Silas, was arrested for child exploitation, leaving parents concerned about the lack of transparency from the school district. Despite the school's explanation, parents demand better communication regarding such incidents.

A Georgia teacher, Travis Silas, was arrested on May 5 in Florida and later extradited to Mitchell County Jail, facing charges of sexual exploitation of children, grooming of a minor for sexual offense, and child molestation .

The investigation began when the New Castle County Police Department in Delaware received information about a child victim, leading authorities to link Silas to the crime. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) revealed that Silas worked at Mitchell County Middle School, and following his arrest, the school district confirmed he was no longer allowed on campus. Parents of students at the school have expressed concern about the lack of transparency from the school district regarding the scandal.

A mother of a sixth-grade student told WALB that she and her husband only learned about Silas' arrest from their child, not from the school. The parent stated, 'She just came home and told me that this teacher got in trouble. All these kids were talking about it.

' The parent later realized the charges involved child sexual exploitation and had to explain the allegations to her child. The school district released a statement on Monday, June 1, explaining their communication decisions were guided by the nature of the incident, potential impact on student safety, law enforcement guidance, legal requirements, and the need to preserve the investigation's integrity.

However, the parent maintained that the school should have notified them about the incident, stating, 'We get notified about every little other thing... But that, to me, was extremely important, so we could talk to our children and explain to our children what it meant.

' As of now, it is unclear if Silas has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest. The GBI did not immediately respond to Us Weekly's request for comment regarding an update in the case. Parents, teachers, and guardians can find useful tools and information to protect children from exploitation at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a substitute teacher in Mississippi, Preston Ivan Lewis, was arrested on child pornography charges on Thursday, May 28. The DeSoto County District Attorney's Office confirmed the arrest after an investigation by local law enforcement





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