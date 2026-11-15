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Georgia student’s first words revealed after she survived 8-story drunken fall from dorm while listening to Miley Cyrus

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Georgia student’s first words revealed after she survived 8-story drunken fall from dorm while listening to Miley Cyrus
Colleges And Universities · Falls · Georgia
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Dramatic police body camera footage shows the aftermath of 21-year-old coed Kristin Sargent’s 65-foot fall, as shocked friends said they couldn’t believe she had survived.

“I thought I was coming down here to see her dead,” one friend told the officer, according to bodycam footage from Athens-Clarke County PolicePolice body camera footage shows the aftermath of University of Georgia student Kristin Sargent’s fall from an eighth-floor apartment window in Athens.

A roommate told the officer later in the video that Sargent was drinking a beer and dancing on the couch while singing along to Miley Cyrus’s 2009 hit “The Climb” when she fell backwards and through the screen on the open window at her eighth-floor, five-bedroom apartment in Athens, Georgia. Despite suffering serious injuries, including a fractured femur and a hole in her chest, she miraculously survived, with police suspecting she may have been so drunk she forgot to brace her body as she fell, lessening the impact as she landed on a metal bench with a cushion on the ground.

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Sargent was even able to speak with EMTs from her hospital bed, telling them, “No one did anything bad to me,” in the bodycam footage.

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“I would die if I fell from that. She’s just a beast,” one friend says in the video.

“We were all like, if anyone’s gonna come back from this, it’s Kristin. ”

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