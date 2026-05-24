Georgia Steel Proposes to Footballer Boyfriend Harry Clarke

Georgia Steel, a former Love Island star, has announced her engagement to Harry Clarke, an Ipswich Town defender. The couple, who started dating in 2024, got engaged during a romantic proposal at the beach in Barbados.

Georgia Steel has announced that she is engaged to footballer boyfriend Harry Clarke as she shared a sweet video on Instagram on Sunday. The Love Island star, 28, said 'yes' to the Ipswich Town defender, 25, after he got down on one knee during a romantic proposal at the beach in Barbados .

The couple, who started dating in 2024, looked more loved up than ever as Harry popped the question as the sunset on the beach while surrounded by a white flower display. Georgia stunned in a backless blue gown while Harry dressed smart in a coordinated blue shirt and white trousers for the occasion





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