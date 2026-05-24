Georgia Steel Engaged to Footballer Boyfriend Harry Clarke After Romantic Proposal in Barbados

Georgia Steel has announced that she is engaged to footballer boyfriend Harry Clarke after a romantic proposal at the beach in Barbados. The Love Island star, 28, said yes to the Ipswich Town defender, 25, after he got down on one knee during a romantic proposal at the beach in Barbados.

Georgia Steel has announced that she is engaged to footballer boyfriend Harry Clarke as she shared a sweet video on Instagram on Sunday. The Love Island star, 28, said yes to the Ipswich Town defender, 25, after he got down on one knee during a romantic proposal at the beach in Barbados .

The couple, who started dating in 2024, looked more loved up than ever as Harry popped the question as the sunset on the beach while surrounded by a white flower display. Georgia wrote: A million times yes! In this lifetime and the next. I still can’t believe we get to do forever together.

You’re everything I dreamed of and more, my person. She added a cover of the song Can’t Help Falling In Love With You by The Eternal Romantic over the video. Georgia stunned in a backless blue gown while Harry dressed smart in a coordinated blue shirt and white trousers for the occasion. Fellow reality stars including Sophie Kasaei, Lucinda Strafford and Jess Wright rushed to the comments to wish the couple congratulations.

Having kept their blossoming romance largely under wraps for months after they were spotted flirting in September 2024, Georgia and Harry went Instagram official in March 2025. This isn’t the first time Georgia has been engaged as she previously said yes to Ibiza Weekender star Callum Izzard in 2019 after just one month together. Callum, then 23, proposed to the Love Island star, 21, on the set of US Ex On The Beach in front of the cast and crew.

During the 2020 pandemic, Georgia and Callum called off their engagement and she has since told Grazia: I don’t count as an engagement at all. It was on Ex On The Beach. He hadn’t even met my father. It was not a proper engagement to me.

I feel like the past couple of years, I’ve been through so much, so I’m glad to shut the door on that. Elsewhere while looking for love, Georgia was previously very unlucky in her search as she was infamously conned by Medi Abalimba, 35, who became known as The Football Fraudster after targeting high-profile victims while posing as a Premier League player. While in a relationship with Georgia after meeting in a Mayfair nightclub, he stole £13,000 from her.

Georgia first found fame on Love Island season four in 2018 and became famously known for her phrase: I’m loyal, babes. She left the villa with former flame Sam Bird but they split up shortly after the show. The couple, who started dating in 2024, looked more loved up than ever as Harry popped the question as the sunset on the beach while surrounded by a white flower display. Georgia wrote: A million times yes!

In this lifetime and the next. I still can’t believe we get to do forever together. You’re everything I dreamed of and more, my person. Fellow reality stars including Sophie Kasaei, Lucinda Strafford and Jess Wright rushed to the comments to wish the couple congratulations.

Having kept their blossoming romance largely under wraps for months after they were spotted flirting in September 2024, Georgia and Harry went Instagram official in March 2025. This isn’t the first time Georgia has been engaged as she previously said yes to Ibiza Weekender star Callum Izzard in 2019 after just one month together; pictured in 2019. The star then went on to compete on the show’s All Stars series in 2024, finishing in fourth place with ex Toby Aromolaran.

The pair went their separate ways shortly after the show finished filming. Earlier this year, Georgia revealed a surprising new career move away from reality TV. After her years of Love Island appearances, the beauty – who also works as an influencer – shared she’s embarked on a brand new path away from the limelight. In July, Georgia took to Instagram to announce she’s officially a qualified Pilates instructor.

Dressed in a stunning white summer dress, she posted a carousel of photos celebrating her new qualification alongside her parents and boyfriend Harry. Alongside the snaps, she wrote: Pinch me!!!! Can’t quite believe I’m a qualified Pilates instructor. The most incredible day yesterday celebrating with family.

Feel like the luckiest girl in the world right now. Earlier this week the star slipped into a skimpy black bikini as she hit the beach in Barbados. Georgia looked in good spirits as she worked on her tan while relaxing on a floating lilo while boyfriend Harry swam beside her





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