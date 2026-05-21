Georgia Steel and Harry Clarke Enjoy Holiday in Barbados

Georgia Steel and Harry Clarke enjoyed their holiday in Barbados, with the former Love Island star showing off her sensational figure in a cream cut out swimming costume. They were seen emerging from the sea after a boat trip, with Harry holding Georgia's hand as she found her footing.

Georgia Steel showed off her sensational figure as she enjoyed her holiday with boyfriend Harry Clarke on Wednesday. The former Love Island star, 28, is currently soaking up the sun over in Barbados with the Ipswich Town footballer.

And the pair looked to have enjoyed a boat trip as they were seen emerging from the sea as Harry held Georgia's hand as she found her footing. Flashing her toned abs, Georgia opted for a cream cut out swimming costume which she paired with matching flip flops and a straw beach bag. Accessorising with a pair of stylish shades and large straw sunhat, she held hands with her boyfriend who opted for a funky patterned pair of swim shorts.

Harry also added white Crocs to his look as the couple headed over to relax on the pink beach loungers. Love Island's Georgia Steel showed off her sensational figure as she frolicked with her footballer boyfriend Harry Clarke in Barbados on Wednesday. Flashing her toned abs, Georgia opted for a cream cut out swimming costume and carried matching flip flops.

Having kept their blossoming romance largely under wraps for months after they were spotted flirting in September 2024, the couple went Instagram official in March 2025. Sharing rare snaps with Harry as he celebrated his 24th birthday she gushed over the footballer as she cosied up to him for a sweet beach photo. Another photo showed Harry posing with his pet cat as Georgia declared 'we love you so much!

' The couple marked Harry's big day with a spa break at 'our favourite' spa - Marquis in Suffolk with Georgia sharing snaps of the pool and Harry's impressive cake. Georgia first shot to fame on Love Island in 2018 and later appeared on Celebs Go Dating, Ex on The Beach, Love Island Games, and Love Island All Stars.

However earlier this year Georgia revealed a surprising new career move away from reality TV. After her years of Love Island appearances, the beauty - who also works as an influencer - shared she's embarked on a brand new path away from the limelight. In July, Georgia took to Instagram to announce she's officially a qualified Pilates instructor. The pair looked to have enjoyed a boat trip as they were seen emerging from the sea.

Georgia accessorised with a pair of stylish shades and large straw sunhat. Having kept their blossoming romance largely under wraps for months after they were spotted flirting in September 2024, the couple went Instagram official in March 2025. The Ipswich Town footballer opted for a funky patterned pair of swim shorts. He completed his look with white Crocs.

The star got ready to relax with some sunbathing on the pink loungers. Harry showed off his tattoos in his swimwear. The couple went Instagram official in March 2025 for Harry's 24th birthday. Later the pair took a dip as Harry was seen helping the reality star onto a lilo.

Dressed in a stunning white summer dress, she posted a carousel of photos celebrating her new qualification alongside her parents and boyfriend Harry. Alongside the snaps, she wrote: 'Pinch me!!!! Can't quite believe I'm a qualified Pilates instructor. The most incredible day yesterday celebrating with family.

Feel like the luckiest girl in the world right now.

' Earlier this week the star slipped into a skimpy black bikini as she hit the beach in Barbados. Georgia looked in good spirits as she worked on her tan while relaxing on a floating lilo while boyfriend Harry swam beside her. Keeping cool, the TV personality pulled her dark tresses up in a high bun and shielded her face from the sun by wearing a visor.

The shirtless defender showcased his toned abs and tattoos in a pair of black swimming shorts as the couple hit the beach





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