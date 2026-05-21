Georgia Steel and Harry Clarke Enjoy Barbados Vacation

Georgia Steel, a former Love Island star, and her boyfriend, Harry Clarke, are enjoying a relaxing beach vacation in Barbados. The couple was seen enjoying a boat trip and celebrating Harry's 24th birthday with a spa break.

Georgia Steel , a former Love Island star, enjoyed a relaxing beach vacation with her boyfriend, Harry Clarke , in Barbados . The couple was seen enjoying a boat trip, with Georgia showcasing her toned abs in a cream cut-out swimming costume.

Harry opted for a funky patterned pair of swim shorts and white Crocs. The pair celebrated Harry's 24th birthday with a spa break at a local spa and shared photos of their time together on social media. Georgia, who has transitioned from reality TV to a career as a Pilates instructor, shared her excitement about her new qualification on Instagram. She posted a carousel of photos celebrating her achievement with her family and boyfriend.

The couple also spent time swimming in the ocean, with Harry helping Georgia onto a lilo. Georgia has appeared on various reality TV shows, including Love Island, Celebs Go Dating, Ex on The Beach, Love Island Games, and Love Island All Stars.





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Georgia Steel Harry Clarke Barbados Love Island Pilates Instructor Beach Vacation

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