Georgia Steel and Harry Clarke Announce Engagement in Barbados

The couple, who started dating in 2024, looked more loved up than ever as Harry popped the question as the sunset on the beach. They are staying at the famous Sandy Lane hotel and have been enjoying their special moment.

Georgia Steel and fiancé Harry Clarke packed on the PDA while soaking up the sun in Barbados on Monday, just hours after announcing their engagement.

The Love Island star, 28, said 'yes' to the Ipswich Town defender, 25, after he got down on one knee during a romantic beach proposal. Georgia looked nothing short of incredible as she slipped into a skimpy red plaid bikini and showed off her toned and tanned figure. Hunky Harry showcased his physique as he went shirtless in a pair of brown swimming trunks to frolic with his bride-to-be in the sea





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Georgia Steel Harry Clarke Engagement Barbados Love Island Ipswich Town Beach Proposal Red Plaid Bikini Brown Swimming Trunks Sandy Lane Hotel

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