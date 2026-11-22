Investigators are still working to discover what sparked the fire.

A historic Georgia home that belonged to the city’s first mayor was destroyed in an overnight fire as local officials mourned the “heartbreaking loss” — just weeks after they stepped in to restore the property.

The Glore House in Mableton, Ga. , built by Dr. Homer Glore in 1912, was engulfed in flames around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, leaving the famed property looking like a total loss, accordingFirefighters responded to the blaze at 966 Front St. and spent more than seven hours battling the flames, but were unable to save the century-old home.

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Instagram/historicmableton“We have no reason at this time to believe this fire was intentionally set to cause damage,” Public Safety Director Dr. Kerry Stallings said. There were also no immediate signs that anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out, Stallings added.

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The destruction comes just months after Mableton city officials moved to save the historic property, approving a $560,000 purchase of the Glore House and a neighboring former post office and general store at 948 Front St.,The city council unanimously approved the deal in February, and the city acquired the properties in August from the estate of former owner Eric E. Davis. Instagram/historicmabletonAdvertisement Officials had hoped to restore the buildings as part of an effort to protect Mableton’s history and revitalize its downtown.

“The Glore House is an irreplaceable piece of Mableton’s story, and seeing it damaged is a heartbreaking loss for the community,” Mayor Michael OwensDr. Glore served as Mableton’s first mayor and helped shape the community during its early years. The neighboring building also has deep roots in the town. It once served as one of Mableton’s first post offices and general stores, initially operated by the Lowe family before passing to the Glore family,