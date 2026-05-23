Georgia Republican Senate Candidate Mike Collins Firing Staffer Over Unauthorized Tweet, Facing Runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff

Republican Senate candidate Mike Collins fired one of his staffers over an unauthorized tweet targeting an adviser to his rival, which he called despicable and unauthorized. Collins is facing a runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia.

R-GA fired one of his staffers over a post on X, made on the Mike Collins War Room account, which he decried as "despicable and unauthorized".

Earlier on Friday, Luke Thompson, an adviser to Collins's Republican runoff primary rival Derek Dooley, shared polling data showing Dooley ahead of Collins in a potential matchup with incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA). The Mike Collins War Room account responded with a crude sexual reference targeting Thompson's wife. Collins surrounds himself with unprofessional and incompetent cretins.

This is not a team capable of holding its own against the Ossoff war chest. Just a deeply stupid group of low grade operators," Thompso





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Georgia Republican Senate Mike Collins Derek Dooley Luke Thompson Polling Data Runoff Incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff Unprofessional And Incompetent Cretins Deeply Stupid Group Of Low Grade Operators

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