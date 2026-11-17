Georgia remains No. 1 in the third College Football Playoff rankings, while Indiana moves up to No. 8 with a home playoff spot and Wake Forest enters the bracket at No. 11. Texas jumps Notre Dame after a win over LSU, and Boise State climbs to No. 17.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season, released Tuesday night. The top four stayed the same: Georgia at No. 1, Utah at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and UCLA at No. 4.

Utah stayed undefeated with a 40-39 thriller over Arizona. Alabama had an interesting time in Nashville against Vanderbilt, while other ranked teams it has beaten lost. UCLA defeated a good Illinois squad. Texas swapped places with Notre Dame from last week's rankings, moving up after another ranked-opponent victory.

Also read 2026 College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia Still No. 1, Ohio State Up 6 Spots

Texas and Notre Dame Move Up in Rankings

Arch Manning led a game-winning touchdown drive in Death Valley to beat LSU 22-21. Texas now has five wins in the top 25, the most of any team in the field. The committee clearly favors who you have beaten rather than who you have lost to. Arizona took undefeated Utah down to the wire but came away with its third loss.

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The Wildcats still moved from No. 23 to No. 19, a CFP record for spots moved after a loss. Notre Dame and Miami are No. 6 and No. 7. Indiana, coming off a statement win over a ranked USC squad, moved into the No. 8 slot. Tennessee fell one spot to No. 9, while BYU rounded out the top 10.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said earlier this week he does not care to hear about the strength of Indiana's schedule. The committee saw an offense it had been waiting for, moving the Hoosiers up one spot. That move would give Indiana a home playoff game if the season ended today. CFP committee chair Hunter Yurachek explained the Hoosiers' 451 yards of offense against a ranked opponent was a key factor.

Indiana Offensive Performance Impresses Committee

"What we were really impressed with as a committee was what Indiana did as an offense," Yurachek told ESPN's Rece Davis. "That's the thing that had been missing from Indiana this year. " Wake Forest would be the last team in today at No. 11 with a 9-1 record. The Demon Deacons moved up after a 49-7 stomping of SMU and sport a 52-6 average winning margin over the last six games.

Texas Tech would be the first team out at No. 12 due to the Group of Six team, Boise State, which came in at No. 17 after jumping seven spots this week, needing a spot in the bracket. Boise State is 9-1. There are three more rankings to go, with the bracket set on Dec. 6, following a slate of conference title games.

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Ohio State Jumps to Number 14

The Red Raiders stayed put after a 25-point win over Oklahoma State, which was ranked 25th last week. Ohio State (7-3) jumped six spots to No. 14 after a 28-19 win over Northwestern, sandwiching the Buckeyes between Big Ten teams Oregon (7-3) at No. 13 and Iowa (8-2) at No. 15. Yurachek acknowledged there is "definitely separation" between the 11-12 spots and the Big Ten contenders at 13-15.

Still, it's the Buckeyes and Ducks who have the best chance because they're still very alive to make the conference title game and earn an automatic bid, while Iowa's chances are dwindling.