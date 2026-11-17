Georgia remains atop the third College Football Playoff rankings, while Wake Forest moves into the projected 12-team bracket and Texas jumps Notre Dame after a win at LSU.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season, released Tuesday night. Utah is No. 2, Alabama is No. 3 and UCLA is No. 4, all of which would receive first-round byes in the projected 12-team bracket.

Top Four Teams Remain Unchanged in Rankings

The top four stayed the same from the previous rankings. Texas moved up to No. 5 after Arch Manning led a game-winning touchdown drive in Death Valley to beat LSU 22-21. The Longhorns now have five wins over top-25 teams, the most of any team in the field. Notre Dame fell to No. 6, followed by Miami at No. 7.

Also read Tennessee Football's Latest College Football Playoff Ranking

Indiana moved up one spot to No. 8 after a statement win over ranked USC. Tennessee fell one spot to No. 9, while BYU rounded out the top 10. The Hoosiers and Volunteers flip-flopped from last week, a result that would give Indiana home-field advantage in a projected first-round playoff game. Wake Forest moved up two spots to No. 11 and would be the last team in the bracket if the postseason started this week.

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The Demon Deacons are 9-1 after a 49-7 win over SMU and have averaged a 52-6 winning margin over their last six games. Texas Tech is the first team out at No. 12 after a 25-point win over Oklahoma State. The committee rewarded Texas for its win at LSU and dropped Notre Dame one spot to No. 6.

Arizona Moves Up Despite Loss to Utah

Arizona took undefeated Utah to the wire in a 40-39 thriller, and the Wildcats moved from No. 23 to No. 19 despite the loss, a CFP record for spots moved after a loss. The committee has shown it favors who you have beaten rather than who you have lost to. CFP committee chair Hunter Yurachek told ESPN's Rece Davis that Indiana's offense stood out.

He said, What we were really impressed with as a committee was what Indiana did as an offense. That's the thing that had been missing from Indiana this year. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti went scorched earth during his weekly press conference, taking aim at the CFP committee and schedule critics while declaring his team ripped the heart out of Ohio State. Kentucky was the only top-12 team to lose last week and fell five spots to No. 16.

Boise State, a Group of 6 team, jumped seven spots to No. 17 and needs a spot in the bracket. Two three-loss Big Ten teams, Oregon at No. 13 and Ohio State at No. 14, are on the bubble. There are three more rankings to go before the bracket is set on Dec. 6, following a slate of conference title games. That could be the best opportunity for Texas Tech to lock in its spot.

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The latest reveal had some movement among the top 10 even though everyone on that list won last weekend.