Georgia private school teacher gets 25-year sentence for sex with 15-year-old student.

A former teacher at Nathanael Greene Academy was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 25 years on probation after pleading guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old student for over a year. Her fellow teacher Bonnie Brown is also awaiting trial for inappropriately touching and raping the same student.

A female teacher at an elite Georgia private school was hit with a 25-year sentence after she admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old student.

A former teacher, Sherri Maudlin, 61, pleaded guilty to both statutory rape and improper sexual contact for over a year. A second teacher, Bonnie Brown, 25, also allegedly raped the same student at the school. Brown had previously been a student and was selected as homecoming queen in 2016. Both teachers were sentenced after pleading guilty to their crimes.

Maudlin was given a sentence of 12 years in prison and 25 years on probation, while Brown is still awaiting trial. The arrests of these two teachers shocked the community and prompted officials to close the private school





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Georgia Private School Teacher 25-Year Sentence Statutory Rape Bonnie Brown Nathanael Greene Academy Siloam Georgia Weekend Confinement Inappropriate Conduct Double Standard Grooming

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