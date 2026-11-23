A 13-year-old suspected in a Jones County, Georgia, shooting was later wounded by a Milledgeville Police officer during a traffic stop at Milledgeville Mall, police say.

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Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece said the teenager had met with four men from Macon for a gun sale on Etheridge Road when the group allegedly tried to rob the teenager. The teenager then opened fire, shooting one of the men. A Georgia police officer shot and wounded a 13-year-old Sunday night while conducting a traffic stop linked to an earlier shooting.

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Authorities said the teenager fled the scene before being tracked down to the Milledgeville Mall parking lot, where Milledgeville police attempted to stop a vehicle determined to be linked to the Jones County shooting. During the traffic stop, an officer shot the teenager, who sustained a single gunshot wound, Milledgeville Police said. A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

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The teenager was alert and conscious following the shooting and was transported to a hospital in the Macon area for medical treatment. The teenager was alert, conscious and speaking following the shooting and was transported to a Macon-area hospital for medical treatment, where the juvenile was listed in stable condition, Milledgeville police said.surrounding the shooting