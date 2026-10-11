Georgia takes No. 1 in CFP rankings as Notre Dame jumps Miami to No. 5

Georgia moved to No. 1 in the second College Football Playoff rankings after a 42-7 win at Ole Miss, while Notre Dame rose six spots to No. 5 and Miami fell six to No. 7.

Georgia is the new No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs took the top spot in Tuesday night's second CFP reveal after a 42-7 road blowout of Ole Miss.

They had been No. 2 behind Miami in the initial ranking because of an October loss to Auburn that left them 7-1 entering Week 10. Miami dropped six spots to No. 7 after a one-touchdown home loss to Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish jumped six spots to No. 5 on the strength of that signature win over the previously top-ranked Hurricanes, who had been undefeated. Last week the committee had Notre Dame at No. 11.

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Alabama moved up two spots to No. 3 with a commanding 31-13 win over LSU, improving to 7-2. Utah is No. 2 overall, yet UCLA, which shares the same 9-0 record as the Utes, is No. 4 underneath a two-loss team. That will surely stir up the SEC bias argument on social media and beyond. Tennessee came in at No. 8 after a big win over Kentucky, which the committee put at No. 11.

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Tennessee Challenges Alabama Ranking

Both the Vols and Crimson Tide own 7-2 records. The head-to-head question from last week's rankings is even stronger now because Tennessee beat Alabama 26-10 earlier this season. The rest of the top 12 included No. 6 Texas, No. 9 Indiana, No. 10 BYU and No. 12 Texas Tech. Indiana dropped five spots despite not playing last weekend.

Its key wins from earlier this season did not look as strong, though the reigning champions remain 8-1. BYU came off a wild game against Utah, where it rallied on the road only to lose 42-7 to the No. 2 Utes. Texas Tech would be the first team out. No. 24 Boise State got the last spot as the best team among the Group of Six.

There are three more Tuesday-night rankings shows before the bracket is set on Dec. 6. That is the day after the last round of conference title games, which will go by the wayside when the playoff expands to 24 teams next season. This year's bracket involves 12 teams. CFP committee chair Hunter Yurachek explained the Alabama placement.

Committee Chair Explains Team Placement

He said the Crimson Tide are number one in record strength and number one in schedule strength. He added that they have four quality wins, including a victory at Mississippi State earlier in the year when the Bulldogs had Kamario Taylor and were 4-0. Alabama, he said, deserves to be the No. 3 team in the country. Yurachek also addressed the Miami and Notre Dame comparison.

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He said Alabama was in that first pool while Tennessee was not. The first pool is a subgroup based on metrics, made up of the top teams in the committee's eyes. He noted that Tennessee has a couple of quality wins, including its win over Kentucky and its win over Alabama. Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Mark Ingram broke down their biggest takeaways from the first College Football Playoff rankings.

Indiana Drop Raises Questions

The second of the CFP's six rankings reveals had its usual share of head-scratchers. The Indiana drop and undefeated UCLA's move up four spots to No. 4 looked like another correction by a selection committee that, by most accounts, had a rough opening week.