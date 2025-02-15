Georgia Mom Accused of Murder Plot Against Ex-NFL Husband Expected to Be Released on Bail

Lindsay Shiver, facing charges of plotting to murder her estranged husband, former NFL player Robert Shiver, is reportedly set to be released on bail from a Bahamian prison. Shiver's release follows a controversial decision by the judge to revoke her bail last year after she granted an interview to 'Good Morning America.' The judge has since reversed her decision, stating that Shiver and her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel, must remain silent as part of a gag order.

Lindsay Shiver, a Georgia mother accused of plotting to hire a hitman to murder her estranged husband , former NFL player Robert Shiver, with the assistance of her alleged Bahamian lover, was reportedly scheduled for release from a Bahamian prison on bail.

Shiver, 38, is expected to return to the United States after posting $100,000 bail, according to 'Good Morning America,' which interviewed Shiver last year, an action that sparked backlash from the Nassau judge overseeing the Georgia beauty pageant winner's case. Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson revoked Shiver's bail last year, characterizing the GMA interview as a 'blatant disregard for the court’s leniency and indulgence.' However, she reportedly reversed her decision this week, contingent on Shiver and her 30-year-old lover, Terrance Bethel, maintaining silence under a gag order. Shiver's Bahamas attorney, Ian Cargill, stated she was anticipated to be released on bail on Thursday, WDHN reported. Cargill did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation from Fox News Digital regarding her reported release.Shiver, together with her lover, Bethel, and the alleged hitman, Faron Newbold Jr., were detained in the Bahamas in July 2023. They pleaded not guilty to all charges. 'This cannot and will not be tolerated. What the respondents have done can be seen by the applicant as a spit in the face of justice,' Grant-Thompson wrote in a Monday filing, according to Loop News. Shiver's attorneys reportedly argued that she had not violated her jail conditions, a claim the judge refuted. 'It was clearly laid out that if Mrs. Shiver wished to travel or move outside of the designated area, she was first to contact and request the permission of the court,' the judge wrote in her ruling. She added that her decision to revoke bail was also intended to safeguard Shiver 'out of harm’s way' following an incident where a different boyfriend allegedly attempted to 'choke and suffocate her with a pillow in Alabama,' according to Loop News.Grant-Thompson had previously released Shiver, who has three children, in December 2023 on $100,000 bail and permitted her to return to the United States under certain conditions, one of which Shiver seemingly breached with her television interview. The Shivers' marriage reached a breaking point after 13 years, evident in divorce filings. Robert accused Lindsay of infidelity, while Lindsay countered with allegations of 'physical and mental cruel treatment,' including claims of domestic violence. They are both pursuing primary custody of their children and sole ownership of their $2.5 million home in Georgia. In bodycam footage previously obtained by Fox News Digital, Lindsay called 911 on Robert on July 16, 2023, after he refused to allow her to join him on their private jet to meet her lover in the Bahamas. On the same day, she allegedly wrote 'Kill him,' in a WhatsApp message to Newbold. Five days later, she was arrested in the Bahamas, along with Bethel and Newbold, for conspiring to murder Robert. Robert told the judge he was 'thankful to be alive' during a December 2023 court appearance, conducted via Zoom, as Court TV previously reported. Fox News' Chris Eberhart contributed to this report





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MURDER PLOT BAIL GEORGIA BAHAMAS NFL ESTRANGED HUSBAND BEAUTY QUEEN HITMAN GAG ORDER

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NFL Draft Profile - Georgia EDGE/LB Jalon WalkerGeorgia hybrid linebacker, Jalon Walker is a projected first-round draft pick. Today, we take a look at his NFL Draft Profile to see what he will bring to an NFL Organization.

Read more »

Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock DraftSee where this Georgia Bulldog is expected to land on draft night according to the latest NFL Mock Draft.

Read more »

Jayden Daniels' Mom Worried About 'Girls' Trying to Get to Her NFL Star SonWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, but his mom has some concerns about the attention her son is getting. Regina Jackson worries about women who might be interested in Daniels for the wrong reasons, saying she knows someone is trying to 'get their hooks into' him. Daniels, who has been enjoying a stellar rookie season, seems unfazed by his mother's concerns.

Read more »

NFL's Kadarius Toney arrested in Georgia for allegedly strangling womanToney is accused of putting his hand around a woman's throat, squeezing 'with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe,' according to police documents obtained by FOX 5.

Read more »

NFL wideout Kadarius Toney charged with assaulting a woman in GeorgiaKadarius Toney, a former first-round NFL draft pick and Super Bowl champ, has been charged with assaulting a woman and preventing her from calling for help.

Read more »

NFL announces list of 329 prospects invited to NFL Combine: Here are the local tiesHere are the invited players with ties to Illinois and Illinois-area colleges.

Read more »