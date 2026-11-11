Georgia man miraculously reunites with missing cat on live TV after his 7 pets were lost in flood waters

“What’s it doing, boy? That’s my Bounce,” a stunned Billy Paschall said mid-interview as his last missing cat showed up.

A man who “lost everything” in horrific flooding that devastated northern Georgia last week had an unexpected and heartwarming moment on live TV — his seventh cat whoMcCaysville resident Billy Paschall was trapped on his porch for hours last Wednesday night after powerful flash flooding tore through his neighborhood, he toldPaschall said while he waited for a police boat to rescue him, his seven cats were “totally freaking out” because they “don’t like water” and had perched themselves on top of small cat houses on the porch.

When the police boat arrived, cops pulled both Paschall and his kitties aboard, but at some point in the chaos, all seven went missing. Several days later, the local news crew caught up with the cat dad at his devastated property when an on-air miracle happened — Paschall’s last“That’s the one you were looking for? ” asked CBS reporter Daniel Wilkerson.

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“The last one? ”Paschall said that a meteorologist from the local station, who was also a cat lover, had given him some advice to try and get his beloved feline friends home.

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“She told me if I put the cat box out, that it would make them feel like I wanted them to come to me or something like that,” he said. While Paschall was thrilled to be reunited with his cats, he said the flooding was nothing short of devastating.water got up pretty high, Although his house is empty and his belongings were wiped out, Paschall said he feels more hopeful now that his adored cats are back where they belong.

Paschall said he put out a cat box on the porch of his home to lure his beloved cats back to him.