FBI agents arrest a Georgia man accused of funneling more than $26,000 to individuals and groups affiliated with ISIS, charging him with international money laundering and destruction of evidence after discovering damaged cellphones and shredded documents submerged in liquid during an apartment search.

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A Georgia man is facing federal charges after allegedly sending more than $26,000 to individuals and groups affiliated with ISIS, the Younes Moustafa Younes, 34, of Lavonia, Georgia, was charged with one count of international money laundering and one count of destruction of evidence, according to the DOJ.discovered three cellphones submerged in an unknown solution, including one that had been smashed and another with its identification number removed, according to the criminal complaint.

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FBI ARRESTS 3 MEN WHO ALLEGEDLY PLEDGED ALLEGIANCE TO ISIS, FUNDED DRONE ATTACKS TARGETING US TROOPS OVERSEAS Younes Moustafa Younes, 34, of Lavonia, Georgia, faces federal money laundering and evidence destruction charges after allegedly sending more than $26,000 to ISIS-linked individuals and groups, according to the Justice Department. Investigators also found shredded documents submerged in an unknown solution inside a bathtub.

According to the complaint, Younes sent approximately $16,807 through cryptocurrency transactions between December 2025 and June 2026, using multiple phone numbers and accounts allegedly intended to conceal his identity. Prosecutors also allege that Younes sent approximately $9,206 through 11 cryptocurrency transactions between December 2021 and April 2022, using an alias to conceal his involvement.

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NAVY VETERAN AMONG TRIO WHO ALLEGEDLY WANTED TO BEHEAD SOLDIER AND FUND ISIS DRONE ATTACKS ON AMERICANS Federal investigators said they discovered three cellphones submerged in an unknown solution, including one that had been smashed, during a search of Younes Moustafa Younes' apartment. During an interview with law enforcement, Younes acknowledged viewing the material but denied supporting extremist ideologies. If convicted, Younes faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each charge, according to the Justice Department.

The international money laundering charge also carries a potential fine of up to $500,000, while the destruction of evidence charge carries a potential fine of up to $250,000. Younes Moustafa Younes was arrested Nov. 18 following an FBI investigation into alleged cryptocurrency transfers to individuals and groups affiliated with ISIS. Younes remains in federal custody pending preliminary and detention hearings scheduled for Nov. 23.