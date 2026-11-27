A Georgia man was charged with murder after police say he fatally shot his wife following an argument over Christmas presents for their four children.

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was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his wife following an argument about Christmas presents they purchased for their four children. , Bonnie Lashea Allen, 32, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office. He is being held at the Walker County Jail without bond. Deputies responded to the couple's home in Rossville, south of Chattanooga, Tennessee, on the evening of Nov. 14 following a report of a woman who had been shot, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE.