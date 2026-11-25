Gene was arrested on Friday, November 20, after Walker County deputies say he fatally shot his wife, Bonnie, following a Christmas gift argument.

A man in Rossville, Georgia, has been accused of fatally shooting his wife, Bonnie, 32, after the couple argued over Christmas gifts for their four children. The killing took place on November 14, and the man, identified in court-related reporting as Gene, was arrested on Friday, November 20, and taken into custody.

Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff's Office received a report just before 8 p.m. that a person had been shot. Officers then responded to a home in Rossville, where a child directed them to a bedroom in which Gene was giving Bonnie CPR, according to an incident report.

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Gunshot Wound and Emergency Response at Rossville Home

Authorities reported that Bonnie had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and that blood was spilling from her chest when officers arrived. A deputy took over CPR from Gene, and the deputy noted that Bonnie was not breathing and had no detectable heartbeat.

Bonnie was then taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The timeline in the report shows that the response moved from the initial 911 call to the bedroom and then to the hospital, with each step documented by the responding deputies.

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Alleged Statements About the Christmas Gift Argument

Gene allegedly told investigators that the couple had gotten into an argument earlier that day about Christmas gifts for their children. These statements come from the investigation and have not been tested in court, so they remain allegations.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case. Reporters have not been able to confirm additional details about what led to the argument or how it escalated beyond the account given to investigators.

Bond Hearing, Legal Status and Family Tributes

Gene's bond hearing has not yet taken place, and the sheriff's office said he will appear in court at a later date. It is not currently clear whether Gene has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest.

Following her death, Bonnie was remembered in a tribute as a devoted mother and loving family member whose greatest joy was spending time with those she loved. The tribute said she was an amazing mother who never missed an opportunity to support her children, and it described her as someone whose presence brought happiness wherever she went.