South Carolina trails Georgia 10-6 at the half. It has been a defensive slugfest through two quarters for South Carolina and Georgia. The Gamecocks were able t

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Dwight Phillips Jr. runs with the ball past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain during the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt has been a defensive slugfest through two quarters for South Carolina and Georgia. The Gamecocks were able to hold the Dawgs to 180 total yards, 74 rushing yards, and 10 points. Those numbers are well below what Georgia has done on offense in the past two weeks against Missouri and Ole Miss. Against Texas A&M and Arkansas, the Gamecocks were dominated on the lines of scrimmage entering the half.

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Both teams were able to put up over 100 yards on the ground and control the game. That has flipped this week against Georgia.has been all over the field tonight. The 6-foot-5 and 340+ true freshman has won at the point of attack and helped limit this Bulldog rushing attack. South Carolina will need him to do more of that if they want to pull off the upset tonight.

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers throws the ball during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After missing last week due to injury, Sellers was made available in the final home game of the season. Question was would he be as effective? That got answered on the very first drive of the game.

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Sellers evaded the rush, scrambled down field, and looked like he was back to his regular self. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. In the first half, Sellers finished completing 9 of 14 passes for 76 yards. He also leads the team with 25 rushing yards on six carries. His favorite target so far has been wide receiver DJ Black who has been lining up against Georgia's.

Black has gotten the better of that matchup and it should be one Kendal Briles attacks in the second half. Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer looks on during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Continuing to win the battle along the lines of scrimmage and win the turnover battle are the two things Shane Beamer's squad must focus on in the second half. Georgia is an efficient offense who wants to run the ball first and foremost. Force them to throw and that's where the game can be won.

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Georgia is 5-3 with Gunner Stockton at quarterback when Stockton is asked to throw 30 or more times. In terms of the turnover battle, neither team has given the ball away so far. Maybe that trend continues in the second half, but what South Carolina cannot do is lose that battle. Limiting Georgia's possessions on offense should be imperative this half.

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.