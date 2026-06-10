Georgia lawmakers introduce impeachment resolutions against federal judge

Two Republican lawmakers from Georgia have introduced impeachment resolutions against a federal judge, alleging she engaged in sexual misconduct and lied to investigators. The investigation found the judge had sex with a police officer in her chambers and attended a partisan event.

Two congressional Republicans from Georgia have introduced impeachment resolutions against U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross after an investigation found she had sex with a police officer in her chambers, attended a partisan political event, and lied to investigators looking into the alleged misconduct.

Ross was nominated to the Northern District of Georgia in January 2014 by then-President Barack Obama, a Democrat, and was confirmed by the Senate in November of that year. She had previously served as a state court judge in DeKalb County, which includes a small part of Atlanta, since 2011. Before taking the bench, she had worked as a state and federal prosecutor, mostly in Atlanta, for more than a decade.

The investigation of Ross began after one of her law clerks reported that on multiple occasions the judge had engaged in sexual activity with a high-ranking uniformed police officer in her office within earshot of staff. It also was alleged that the judge didn't properly supervise clerks and on one occasion yelled and cursed at staff.

Ross received a 'private reprimand' after the investigation confirmed the sexual activity and found she attended a partisan event and initially lied to deny the allegations. The court's investigation did not publicly identify the judge or the court location within the 11th Circuit's jurisdiction, which includes Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. A person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter confirmed to The Associated Press that Ross was the judge who was disciplined.

William Pryor, the chief judge of the 11th Circuit, opened the initial investigation of Ross. He asked her to respond to the clerk's allegations and she replied the same day and 'specifically denied' each allegation. In a follow-up email the next day, the judge speculated to Pryor that the law clerk may have invented things in retaliation for being required to work in the office. Pryor appointed a special committee to investigate.

That investigation was detailed in a report attached to the disciplinary order. The committee's review of logs and security footage showed an officer had frequently visited the judge's chambers in uniform around lunchtime. Six clerks recalled seeing someone who fit the officer's description, with three remembering overhearing what may have been sexual activity in the judge's office. Three clerks remembered bringing summer interns on their first day to watch the judge presiding over a hearing in a criminal case.

Right after that, they told the committee, the judge declined to have lunch with the interns, acknowledging having too many martinis the night before at a primary election victory party for a district attorney friend. The clerks said the judge didn't provide sufficient guidance and 'rarely, if ever, substantively edited civil orders the clerks drafted.

' While clerks described an 'eggshell culture,' the committee didn't find evidence of abusive behavior. The judge ultimately admitted to having an extramarital sexual relationship with the officer but denied the allegations about mistreatment of staff, the committee wrote. The judge acknowledged to the committee having gone to a 'mixer' of former employees of a district attorney's office, where the judge used to work but said it was in a separate room from the victory party





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