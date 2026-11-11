Georgia jumps into CFP's top spot, followed by Utah, Alabama, UCLA

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, fresh off a convincing victory at Ole Miss on Saturday, leaped into the No. 1 spot of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, unseating Miami, which lost at Notre Dame, its first defeat of the season.

Georgia moved into the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings announced Tuesday, while undefeated UCLA jumped four spots to No. 4.

After Notre Dame beat previous No. 1 Miami 31-24 this past weekend, the top 10 has a decidedly different look in the updated rankings. It comes as no surprise that the Bulldogs moved up one spot to take over as the top-ranked team. Undefeated Utah is No. 2, while Alabama moved up two spots to No. 3.

Also read CFP Rankings Prediction: How Far Could Ole Miss Fall After Blowout Loss to Georgia?

Notre Dame moved up six spots from No. 11 to No. 5, a strong indication the Fighting Irish are in much better shape to make the 12-team CFP field should they win out over Boston College, SMU and Syracuse. They are guaranteed a spot in the CFP if they finish in the top 12 in the final rankings.

"They looked like the Notre Dame team that should be ranked No. 5. They were up 24-3 and dominating that game," CFP committee chair Hunter Yurachek said on ESPN's rankings release show.

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"And you look at some teams that were in front of Notre Dame that lost and that let them come up some. " Texas is now No. 6 while the Hurricanes dropped six spots to No. 7 following their loss, placing the top team from the ACC behind multiple two-loss SEC teams. Tennessee jumped up five spots to No. 8 while Indiana fell five spots to No. 9 despite having an open date.

BYU , which lost to Utah 28-20 last Saturday, moved down just one spot to No. 10. No. 11 Kentucky , which lost to Tennessee 34-6, and No. 12 Texas Tech round out the top 12. Since five conference champions are guaranteed to make the 12-team field, No. 24 Boise State, a Group of 6 team, would replace Texas Tech as the 12th seed.

Georgia, Utah, Alabama and UCLA would receive first-round byes as the top four teams if the initial rankings were used for the 12-team bracket. The first-round games would be Boise State at Notre Dame, Kentucky at Texas, BYU at Miami, and Indiana at Tennessee. Wake Forest -- the No. 2 team in the ACC -- remains outside the top 12, though the Demon Deacons moved up three spots to No. 13.

Houston is ranked No. 14, followed by Iowa, Oregon , South Carolina, USC and No. 20 Ohio State . The Buckeyes saw their CFP chances take a massive hit after losing 41-28 to Oregon this past weekend, dropping eight spots from No. 12.

Mayor-elect Nithya Raman receives warm welcome from Los Angeles City Council at 1st meeting after election winNine SEC teams made the Top 25, a week after a record 10 were ranked -- Florida dropped out this week after a loss to Oklahoma. The Big 12 and Big Ten are tied with six ranked teams each, while the ACC only has two ranked teams.

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Despite its first loss of the season, Miami should still be in good shape to make the CFP field. The Hurricanes will be favored to win their final three games against Duke, Virginia Tech and Boston College, and would also be the favorite in the ACC championship game. The committee clearly rewarded Alabama again, this time for its road win at LSU, 31-13.

"They're No. 1 in record strength, No. 1 in schedule strength. They have four what we call quality wins because we continue to call that win against Mississippi State earlier in the year when they had Kamario Taylor on their team, they were 4-0," Yurachek said of the Crimson Tide.

"Alabama went there and won that game. Alabama we believe deserves to be the No. 3 team in the country.

" Notre Dame also benefitted from its win over the Hurricanes after complaints about its strength of schedule. That win clearly was enough for the committee to place the Irish from outside the Top 10 into the Top 5. The four first-round games will be played at the home campus of the higher-seeded teams on Dec. 18 and 19.

The four quarterfinal games will be staged at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. The two semifinal games will take place at the Capital One Orange Bowl and Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 14 and 15. Raman receives warm welcome from City Council at 1st meeting after win