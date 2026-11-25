Fulton County must provide digital copies of 2020 election records to Georgia's State Election Board by Wednesday under a protective order, resolving a two-year legal dispute over election integrity claims.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe has issued a binding order requiring Fulton County to transfer a digital copy of ballots and election records seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation earlier this year to the Georgia State Election Board. The mandate establishes a strict deadline of 5 p.m. on Wednesday for the physical handover of these digital files to the state regulatory body.

This judicial directive concludes a protracted legal battle that has spanned more than two years, during which the State Election Board struggled to obtain specific documentation from the 2020 presidential election cycle. The records in question originate from Fulton County, the most populous jurisdiction in Georgia and the home of Atlanta, which remained a central focus of scrutiny following the contentious national election results.

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Protective Orders Limit Record Access

Judge Ellerbe simultaneously implemented a protective order that significantly restricts who may view the unredacted digital materials. The legal framework ensures that the records cannot be disclosed to the general public or unauthorized media entities. Access is strictly limited to individuals explicitly identified within the order.

The authorized recipients include members and staff of the State Election Board, along with any external experts the board chooses to consult regarding the investigation. This confidentiality measure aims to balance the need for thorough examination with the privacy and security concerns surrounding sensitive voter data.

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Federal Seizure and Legal Background

The immediate trigger for this transfer was a search warrant served by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the Fulton County elections hub on January 28. Federal agents left with hundreds of boxes containing physical ballots and related election records, initiating a probe into possible deficiencies or defects in the county's 2020 vote count.

Although Fulton County unsuccessfully attempted to have a judge order the return of these records, the federal government eventually provided the county with what it described as a digital copy of the seized materials. This development allowed the digital files to become available for transfer to the State Election Board, despite the ongoing federal investigation.

Political Context and Investigation Status

The dispute is rooted in claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that widespread voter fraud in Fulton County cost him the 2020 presidential election. Multiple courts and state and federal officials have found no evidence of fraud that would have altered the outcome. More than six years after that election and ten months after the records seizure, no criminal charges have been filed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation described the probe as a priority investigation. In July, the agency instructed field offices across the country to dedicate more than two hundred staffers to the effort. Recent reports indicate that federal prosecutors interviewed the man who served as the county's election director in 2020.

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State Board Authority and Next Steps

The State Election Board, which has a Trump-aligned majority, had repeatedly sought to reopen a case alleging wrongdoing by Fulton County officials. In November 2024, the board served subpoenas on the county seeking records related to the 2020 election. County election officials asked a judge to quash the subpoenas, arguing they were overreaching.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney declined to quash the subpoenas in December 2025, ruling that the State Election Board's inquiries fell squarely within its authority. He ordered the state board to bear the costs of producing the records and put the case on hold when the federal seizure occurred. Judge Ellerbe held a hearing on the matter in October before issuing her final order on Tuesday.