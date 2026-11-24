A Georgia judge has ordered Fulton County to release digital 2020 election records to the State Election Board, resolving a dispute involving FBI-seized materials.

Georgia Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe has issued a binding order requiring the county to hand over a digital copy of ballot records and other election documents to the State Election Board. The directive mandates that the materials be delivered by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, resolving a lengthy legal standoff that has persisted for over two years regarding access to 2020 election data from the state's most populous jurisdiction. This ruling follows a complex sequence of events involving federal law enforcement and state political entities vying for control over the sensitive electoral records.

Records Seized by FBI and Legal Timeline

The current legal battle is rooted in actions taken on January 28, when the FBI executed a search warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub in Union City, near Atlanta. Agents left the facility with hundreds of boxes containing physical ballots and related administrative records from the 2020 election cycle. Although the county initially attempted to block the seizure and sought a judicial order for the return of the materials, the federal government proceeded with the removal. In response, the federal agency provided the county with what it claimed was a complete digital copy of the seized records, a move that complicated subsequent state-level discovery requests.

Also read Third woman accuses Kendall County Judge-elect Ricky Gleason of physical abuse, describes pattern of violence

State Election Board and Subpoena Disputes

The State Election Board had been pursuing these specific documents for more than two years as part of its investigative authority. In November 2024, the board issued subpoenas to the county demanding records related to the 2020 election. Fulton County election officials challenged these subpoenas in court, arguing against the mandatory production of the documents. However, in December 2025, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney declined to quash the subpoenas. Judge McBurney ruled that the State Election Board's inquiries fell squarely within its statutory authority, although he ordered the board to bear the costs of producing the records and paused the proceedings pending further legal developments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Federal Investigation into Vote Counting

The broader context for these records involves a high-profile federal investigation into the 2020 presidential election outcomes in Georgia. President Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly alleged without evidence that widespread voter fraud in Fulton County cost him the state. An FBI agent supporting the original search warrant stated that the agency was examining possible deficiencies or defects in Fulton County's 2020 vote count. In July, the FBI instructed field offices nationwide to dedicate more than 200 staffers to this priority investigation, which remains active despite the passage of more than six years since the election and ten months after the initial records seizure.

Protective Orders and Future Proceedings

Judge Ellerbe's recent order includes a strict protective order that limits access to the unredacted digital records. Under the court's directives, the State Election Board may utilize the documents for its ongoing investigations, but disclosure is prohibited to any individuals not explicitly identified in the order. Authorized personnel are limited to board members, their staff, and experts they may consult for the investigation. The FBI and federal prosecutors recently interviewed the former Fulton County election director from 2020 as part of their continued inquiry. To date, no charges have been filed in connection with the 2020 election irregularities alleged by federal authorities.