Georgia Jewish Leaders Urge Kemp to Challenge Ossoff in 2026 Senate Race

Dissatisfaction with Sen. Jon Ossoff's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict has led a group of prominent Georgia Jewish leaders to urge Gov. Brian Kemp to run for Senate in 2026.

Republican Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia is facing a potential challenge in the 2026 US Senate race from a surprising source: the state's Jewish community. A bipartisan group of influential leaders from the Atlanta Jewish community has sent a letter to Kemp urging him to run against incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff . They cite their dissatisfaction with Ossoff's handling of the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas as the primary reason for their request.

Ossoff, a proud Jew who used a Hebrew scripture book during his swearing-in ceremony, met with hostages taken by Hamas in October 2023 and pledged security support for Israel. However, his vote against blocking certain weapons transfers to Israel in November, which aimed to limit Palestinian casualties, has drawn significant criticism from Jewish organizations. This vote, which ultimately failed to pass the Senate, was seen by many as a lack of strong support for Israel during a time of heightened conflict. Notably, over 50 Jewish groups and synagogues, including the rabbi of the Temple where Ossoff had his Bar Mitzvah, expressed their disapproval of his decision.The letter to Kemp, signed by prominent figures like Democratic Georgia state representative Esther Panitch and Norman Radow, one of the state's largest Democratic donors, highlights the unprecedented unity within the Jewish community on this issue. While some signatories have policy disagreements with Kemp on other matters, they believe his candidacy would be a strong alternative to Ossoff in the 2026 election. This development presents a fascinating political dynamic as it adds a new layer to the already complex landscape of the 2026 Senate race in Georgia





