Georgia high school graduates, dad killed after large tree smashes into car — days after commencement

A Georgia high school graduate, his girlfriend who also received her diploma, and his dad were killed in a freak accident when a large tree smashed into their car on a highway.

A Georgia high school graduate, his girlfriend, who also received her diploma, and his dad were killed in a freak accident when a large tree smashed into their car on a highway.

Kencerio Walker and his girlfriend Nykeria Johnson, both 18, and his dad James, 65, died after a tree toppled and struck their blue Ford Taurus while they were traveling on Georgia’s Highway 56 South in Burke County, Saturday night,The trio was found dead inside their car — just two days after the graduation ceremony at Swainsboro High School. Their vehicle was just one of two cars struck by the falling tree – an 18-year-old man, who was driving a black Jeep Cherokee, suffered minor injuries,In the video, James, a former school employee, couldn’t hide his pride as he brought his son in for a hug, while clutching onto a bunch of orange balloons.

Tributes have poured in for the three victims, with Ashley Roberson, a Jesus Saves Church youth pastor, describing Walker as a “leader. ” “He was a leader but he was a leader in the way most people wouldn’t expect to see a leader,” Roberson After his graduation, Walker called his pal Martha Bretwon after he graduated and told her he “loved” her.

“Not knowing this would be the last time I would see u alive,” she wrote on social media, according to the Augusta Press. James, who previously worked at Swainsboro’s Emanuel Medical Center, was described as a “father figure” with a “good heart” by his devastated ex-co-workers.

“He’s always positive, he always has a positive attitude, and he always has something nice to say,” Renfroe said, describing her friend as a “ray of sunshine. ”Chrissie Childs, a family friend of the Walkers, described James as a “kind man” and someone who was “always so nice. ” Swainsboro school officials described the tragedy as a “devastating accident” and a “heartbreaking loss.

”What should have been a season of celebration and new beginnings has instead become a moment of deep sorrow for an entire community. As a father, a mayor, and a fellow citizen of Southeast Georgia, my heart aches for the Walker family, the loved ones of Nykeria Johnson, their classmates, friends, teachers, and everyone impacted by this tragedy.

“Life can change in an instant, and moments like these remind us to hold our loved ones a little closer and never take tomorrow for granted. ”





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Car Crashes Freak Accidents Georgia Graduation High Schools

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