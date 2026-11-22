The Georgia Bulldogs suffocated South Carolina's offense at Williams-Brice Stadium as Nate Frazier scored two touchdowns in the top-ranked team's win.

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With the win, Georgia now has the top spot in the College Football Playoff firmly in their grasp. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

Also read CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 12 Games, Including Ohio State-Nebraska, Georgia-South Carolina

South Carolina had just 218 yards of offense on the day. South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers was held in check, as he completed just 10 of 18 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Running back Nate Frazier #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs rushes the ball during a college football game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 21, 2026, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

While South Carolina's offense never quite got out of the gate, it took Georgia a little bit of time to get things rolling. The Gamecocks opened the game with a field goal, and the Bulldogs responded with a first-quarter field goal of their own, tying the game 3-3. South Carolina also converted a field goal on their second drive, going up 6-3.

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The Bulldogs' offense didn't find the end zone until later in the second quarter, when it capped off a 10-play, 88-yard drive with a Nate Frazier touchdown, giving Georgia a 10-6 lead going into halftime. Georgia got the ball to begin the third quarter, and they broke through with an explosive play. On third-and-2, quarterback Gunner Stockton found tight end Jaden Reddell for a 66-yard completion that brought Georgia to South Carolina's 1-yard line.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks on in the first half against South Carolina during a game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. , on Nov. 21, 2026. A couple of plays later, Frazier punched the ball into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game, putting Georgia up 17-6. Later in the third quarter, the Bulldogs tacked on another field goal to go up 20-6.

The Bulldogs effectively put the game away when they marched down the field with an 11-play, 91-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Craig Dandridge scored a 14-yard touchdown on a play fake that had South Carolina's defense fooled, putting Georgia up 27-6. Georgia tacked on another touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter to go up 34-6, as they scored 31 unanswered points after falling behind 6-3.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia plays rival Georgia Tech in their next game on Saturday, and a win would all but guarantee the top seed in the