Georgia Governor-Elect Keisha Bottoms Appoints Tyler Perry to Transition Team

Georgia Governor-Elect Keisha Lance Bottoms includes media mogul Tyler Perry on her transition team, despite ongoing sexual assault allegations against him. See details on the team lineup and controversy.

Georgia Governor-Elect Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that media mogul Tyler Perry is a member of her incoming transition team. This appointment follows a series of public allegations against the entertainment executive regarding sexual misconduct and harassment.

Perry Joins Georgia Transition Leadership

During a press conference held on Friday, the former mayor of Atlanta confirmed that Tyler Perry had officially joined her administrative preparations. She highlighted his status as a philanthropist and the owner of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta when introducing him. Bottoms noted that Perry began his entertainment career in the city and has remained a significant figure in the local community.

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The governor-elect also mentioned her professional history with Perry, noting that she previously served as an executive producer on Netflix's political comedy series Miss Governor. The show ran for one season and concluded in 2025, according to records from the film database IMDB. Her appointment of Perry comes despite his past role as a major financial backer for former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle, which ended with her defeat by President Donald Trump.

Allegations Against Tyler Perry

Perry's inclusion on the team occurs alongside serious legal accusations. In October 2024, Breitbart News reported that Perry was seen stuffing fake bills into the underwear of a stripper during an Usher concert. Additionally, actor Derek Dixon has publicly accused the Hollywood mogul of sexual assault and years of harassment. Perry's attorney, Matthew Boyd, dismissed these claims as a fabricated scam designed to shake down the mogul.

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The allegations extend to other individuals as well. Reports indicate that one accuser stated he could not refuse Perry's unwanted advances and felt compelled to lock himself in a bathroom to avoid being raped. Furthermore, in July of 2025, actor and U.S. Army veteran Braxton Wells filed accusations against Mark Swinton, the Vice President of Tyler Perry Studios. Wells alleged that Swinton drugged and raped him three years prior and then attempted to silence him with a financial bribe and a non-disclosure agreement.

Other Members of the Transition Team

Bottoms has assembled a transition team featuring a diverse lineup of prominent Georgia figures. The group includes Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank and former Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer. Also appointed are nonprofit leader Michelle Nunn and Delta Air Lines executive Richard Cox. These appointments reflect a strategy to bring in experienced leaders from various sectors of the state's economy and society.

The decision to include Tyler Perry among these established business and nonprofit leaders has drawn significant attention. Critics point to the contrast between the professional stature of the other team members and the legal troubles surrounding Perry. Supporters argue that his contributions to the Georgia community through philanthropy and studio investment justify his role in the transition process.

Impact on Georgia Political Landscape

As Keisha Lance Bottoms prepares to assume the governorship, the composition of her transition team will influence policy directions and public trust. The inclusion of a controversial figure like Perry may polarize reactions among voters and political observers. The team's next steps will involve navigating these complexities while addressing the state's pressing issues. All members are expected to work closely to ensure a smooth transfer of administrative responsibilities.