Georgia Football Winners and Losers from Dawgs' Statement in at Ole Miss

The Georgia Bulldogs dominated Ole Miss and left Oxford, Mississippi with a 42-7 win. This is Kirby Smart’s first win at Vaught Hemingway Stadium as Georgia’s

Georgia football running back Nate Frazier breaks off a run against Ole Miss in Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi on Nov. 7, 2026.

| Dawg Postfirst win at Vaught Hemingway Stadium as Georgia’s head coach. This also serves as revenge for the Rebel’s win over the Dawgs in the Sugar Bowl 10 months ago. Georgia put together another superb defensive performance and got off to the hottest offensive start that it has in any We do it every week.

Also read ESPN's Nick Saban Questions Major Factor for Georgia Football vs. Ole Miss

Here are the biggest winners and losers for Georgia on Saturday night, and it is difficult to pick losers when they play this well:Georgia’s first play of the game was a handoff that Nate Frazier took for a 46-yard gain. He simmered down a little bit, but the junior notched his first 100-yard game of the season. He finished the game with 107 yards on 16 carries.

“He seems fresh. I was really proud of him. On one of the touchdown passes he had a pass-pro pickup,” Smart said. Frazier got off to a scorching start to the year, and it looked like he was going to truly break out with a 1,000-yard rushing season.

He scored five touchdowns in the first three games and was running at an insanely efficient yards per carry rate. He suffered a rib injury in that third game against Arkansas that ultimately held him out for almost the entirety of the next three games. He returned in full in the loss to Auburn, but he couldn't get anything going in that game.

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“He seems fresh. I was really proud of him. On one of the touchdown passes he had a pass-pro pickup,” Smart said. The Florida game last week was a step forward for him.

He scored an early touchdown and had better efficiency than the previous game. Tayln Taylor bounced back from a game where he coughed up a football that ended up leading to Florida’s only score of the game by posting his best statline of his career and the best stat line by a Georgia wide receiver in a long time.

Last week, Taylor fumbled in the red zone when Georgia was trying to put a second dagger into the stomachs of the Florida Gators. That fumble led to a big return and Florida eventually scored on the ensuing drive- the Gators’ only score of the game. Today, Taylor caught four passes for 140 yards and three scores. He was responsible for 58 and 65-yard touchdowns, which were Georgia’s two longest plays of the day.

He scored the last two touchdowns for the Dawgs. His second touchdown was the dagger and his third touchdown was the Dawgs just turning that dagger inside of Ole Miss’ stomach.

“Oh shoot, I am happy for him… He works his tail off. He was open again a couple of times,” Smart said. That is how you bounce back. He will now be far and away Georgia’s beast wideout from a statistical standpoint on the season.

He now has six touchdown catches on the year.

“He is one of the hardest workers in practice I have been around, and he always practices at the same speed,” Smart said. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Gunner Stockton is the biggest mental winner for today. What I mean is that he can now really put the previous two games behind him. One was his worst ever where he turned the ball over three times and Georgia lost.

The other is where completed just over 50% of his passes Stockton’s final statline: 9-of-15 for 186 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He also totaled 28 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The senior from Rabun County made a handful of beautiful throws tonight, including a few downfield - an area in which he receives a lot of criticism. Peyton Woodring missed a 49-yard field goal going into halftime.

It would have given Georgia a 31-0 halftime lead. This is now the third consecutive game in which Woodring has missed a field goal. Ever since Woodring broke Georgia’s consecutive extra point record, he has struggled with a string of games where he has missed a field goal. He was still perfect on extra points, but he is as cold as he has been since the very beginning of his freshman year in 2023.

The Ole Miss student section littered the end zone with trash twice because of flags that they did not agree with. One was a roughing the passer call that negated an interception and the other was a pass interference call on third down. They also threw trash when Georgia defenders ran to the end zone, like they always do, to celebrate KJ Bolden’s interception. Debris was inches away from hitting Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson.

Along with general trash, Ole Miss fans were throwing light up wrist bands. You could see wrist bands light up throughout the night on the ground behind the end zone by the student section. They had been throwing those too. Kirby Smart: “No reaction”Ryan Kerley began his journalism career in the throes of COVID in 2020 - complicating the start of his career in the space.

A year later Kerley reported from Athens to Miami to Indianapolis as the Bulldogs won the program's first national title since 1980. Kerley has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls and College Football Playoff National Championship Games.

In addition to his duties at Dawg Post, Kerley is an accomplished play-by-play voice for both football and basketball. Kerley graduated from the University of Georgia in 2024 with a degree in Journalism. Kerley is a native of Cleveland, Georgia.