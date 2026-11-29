The Georgia Bulldogs wrecked Georgia Tech on Saturday and cruised to a 63-0 victory. After two tight games in a row for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, Kirby Smart

University of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia Tech in Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia on Nov. 28, 2026.

| Dawg Postand the Dawgs took care of business this time. The last time these two teams faced off in Athens, the game went to eight overtime periods. On Saturday, the game was all but over before halftime. The senior played what is likely his last game in Sanford Stadium.

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It is hard to see a world where the Dawgs drop below the No. 4 spot, regardless of the result of the SEC Championship game next week. That means Georgia will almost certainly enjoy a first-round bye. Gunner Stockton delivered a great all-around performance on senior day. He completed 77% of his passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns.