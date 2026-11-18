One of the worst things about sports are injuries. Win, lose or draw, injuries are difficult to deal with and difficult to see happen to athletes- people. One G

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia running back Nate Frazier runs for a gain during the third quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One of the worst things about sports are injuries. Win, lose or draw, injuries are difficult to deal with and difficult to see happen to athletes- people. Oneseason opener against Tennessee State. He scored again in the next game against Western Kentucky.

Also read College Football Rankings: Georgia, Indiana, and Notre Dame Top the List as Utah Climbs

Then he received the bulk of the carries and scored again in the first half of Georgia’s next game against Arkansas. Unfortunately, Georgia’s star running back suffered a rib injury that kept him out of the next two games except for a stint on a drive against Vanderbilt. Frazier looked like he was going to suit up for the Dawgs’ biggest game in Tuscaloosa in Alabama but was ruled out during pregame warmups.

A clip went viral of him getting super emotional and crying pretty hard when the decision was made. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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“For me it was working with the training staff. You have to get into the mental place. You can't feel sorry for yourself. Everybody goes through injuries, man.

It is a part of the game, you know? ” Frazier said.

“That’s what you signed up for. I had that time when I woke up, just feeling sorry for my soldiers but there’s nothing I can do,” Frazier said.

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“I can’t control the controllable. Don't wake up feeling sorry for yourself. Try to attack the day, and be in treatment every single day, day in and day out, and make sure you're trying to get right and do the things you need to do. ” Frazier returned to action in Georgia’s loss to Auburn.

He didn’t look like himself, only totaling 19 yards on nine carries. He bounced back with 67 yards and a touchdown against Florida then hit the 100-yard mark for the first time this season in the following game against Ole Miss. Last week, Frazier scored three touchdowns for the second time in 2026. Ryan Kerley began his journalism career in the throes of COVID in 2020 - complicating the start of his career in the space.

A year later Kerley reported from Athens to Miami to Indianapolis as the Bulldogs won the program's first national title since 1980. Kerley has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls and College Football Playoff National Championship Games.

In addition to his duties at Dawg Post, Kerley is an accomplished play-by-play voice for both football and basketball. Kerley graduated from the University of Georgia in 2024 with a degree in Journalism. Kerley is a native of Cleveland, Georgia.