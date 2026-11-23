ATHENS - The future is bright for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs at the quarterback position. Current starter Gunner Stockton is having an outstanding sen

New Palestine Dragons Waynee Estes attempts to tackle IMG Academy Ascenders Jayden Wade as he runs the ball Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, during the first half of a game at New Palestine High School in New Palestine, Ind.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectis having an outstanding senior season right now, and there are multiple quarterback commitments also having giant seasons this fall. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has two quarterbacks committed in the current 2027 class in four-star Colton Nussmeier and three-star Bo Bryan. Nussmeier was ruled ineligible this fall due to transfer rules but brings plenty of size and potential at 6-foot-3 200-pounds.

Also read College Football Playoff Picture: Georgia Leads Bubble Chaos

He brings a football background who understands the potential and has above-average arm talent. Nussmeier is currently ranked as the No. 23 QB prospect in the country for his class. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Advertisement

Then there's Bryan, one of the top quarterback prospects in Tennessee. The Nashville-area native has put together an outstanding senior season, throwing for 2,207 yards and 33 touchdown passes. He throws a catchable ball and impressive accuracy, completing 70% of his passes with just three INTs. Bryan broke his collar bone in mid-October but fought back to take the field in the playoffs, leading his Battle Ground Academy team to a big 56-21 win over Silverdale Academy.

Bryan is ranked as the No. 156 QB prospect in the country across the 2027 class.have elite five-star Jayden Wade on board. The dynamic dual-threat quarterback at IMG Academy is ranked as the No. 1 QB prospect and the No 5 overall prospect in the country. The speedy, naturally gifted 6-foot-3 215-pounder brings natural arm talent, impressive mobility, and has been terrific for the Ascenders this fall as a junior.

A big-play machine on the ground and through the air, Wade was an early target for the Bulldogs who has been committed since November 16, 2025. Wade has currently thrown for over 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns with just two INTs. He's also rushed for 376 yards and four touchdowns. Wade has a chance to be one of the more talented quarterbacks to play at Georgia when his time comes.

So while the Bulldogs have three current quarterbacks on the commit list, an in-state passer to kep an eye on over the next two years is South Forsyth gunslinger, Khayel Sam Fong-Talia. The dual-threat sophomore brings a thick 6-foot-1 230-pound frame who made big plays every week after week during the regular season. He's holds an offer from the Bulldogs and has taken multiple visits to Athens this year to watch the Dawgs play in person.

Advertisement

One of the top 2029 quarterback prospects across the country, Fong-Talia has thrown for just over 2,000 yards this past season with 20 touchdown passes. He's also rushed for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns, hitting the 100-yard mark five times. Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014.

DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market.

DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, Georgia