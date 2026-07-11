georgia receives a boost with running back Chauncey Bowens listed as probable against Ole Miss, while several defensive players remain out. ole Miss faces thier own roster challenges with star back Kewan Lacy sideLined.

Georgia Injury Writeup Updates

Georgia has gained significant clarity regarding its roster availability as the team prepares for a critical Week 10 SEC matchup against Ole Miss. The conference released an updated injury writeup on Friday, providing head coach Kirby Smart with a clearer picture of who is ready to suit up. Running back Chauncey Bowens has been listed as probable, marking a positive development for the Bulldogs offense. Bowens has been sidelined since the teams previous contest against Vanderbilt due to a lower body injury. His potential return is crucial as he leads the squad in rushing touchdowns,a statistic tied with Nate Frazier this season. Bowens has recorded thirty-five carries for one hundred and twenty-four yards and six scores through the early part of the campaign. His availability joins a healthier backfield that now includes both Nate Frazier and the speedy Dwight Phillips Jr., giving Georgia a formidable running game heading into the weekend.

Despite the positive news regarding Bowens, several other key players have been ruled out for the contest. Defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and linebacker AJ Kruah were added to the report this week and have since been designated as out. jonah-Ajonye, who often plays in support of Gabe Harris on the defensive line, will be replaced by Isaiah Gibson if needed. Kruah,who primarily contributes on special teams, is also unavailable. The Bulldogs have depth at the linebacker position with Raylen Wilson, Chris Cole, and Justin Williams available to fill the gap. Additionally,outside linebacker Amaris Williams remains out after suffering a torn ACL earlier in the year, and he hasn't played in any games this season. Safety Tyriq Green was downgraded from questionable to out due to an ankle injury, which removes another defensive contributor from the lineup.

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Ole Miss Roster Constraints

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Ole Miss enters the game facing a lengthy list of injuries that have significantly impacted their roster. Star running back Kewan Lacy has been officially listed as out due to a dislocated shoulder, a blow to the Rebels' ground attack. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding noted that Lacy was unlikely to play and he is joined by a host of other unavailable players. Safety Edwin Joseph is also ruled out, weakening the secondary. The Rebels have lost several other key pieces, including wide receivers Izaiah Hartrup, Kervin Johnson Jr., and Samari Reed,as well as safety Gerald Lacy Jr. and Nascar McCoy. Offensive lineman Carius Curne is also listed as out, potentially creating challenges for the pass protection scheme. While some players like cornerback Jalyn Crawford and left tackle Terez Davis are listed as probable, and linebacker Luke Ferrelli is expected to return, the absence of Lacy and the numerous other absences pose significant challenges for Ole Miss as they face the highly ranked Bulldogs.

Positive Developments and Matchup Dynamics

On the positive side for Georgia, wide receiver Isiah Canion has been removed from the availability report, indicating he is healthy and eligible to play. Canion, who wore a brace on his right knee during the previous game against Florida due to an ankle issue, did not participate in that contest. Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear has too been upgraded to probable after dealing with a collarbone injury. Tight end Elyiss Williams remains a game-moment decision after being added to the report with a lower leg issue. if Williams cannot play, the Bulldogs will likely lean on Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell, and Ethan Barbour to provide production in the passing game. williams has contributed eighty-eight receiving yards and two touchdowns this season. the game is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, with a 7:30 p.m. ET start time broadcast on ABC. Additional injury updates are expected from the SEC on Friday and ninety minUtes before kickoff on Saturday, which could alter the final roster decisions for both teams.