ATHENS - We’ve reached the final SEC Championship Game of ever, and now we know who Kirby Smart’s Georgia football will face at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Gunner Stockton and the Dawgs will face Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns in a matchup of blue bloods, and perhaps with the winner taking the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.on Saturday Between the Hedges in Athens.

The Longhorns are ranked No. 3 after a win in a four-quarter fight with Texas A&M in College Station. Texas beat A&M 16-6 Friday night. The win over the Aggies wasn’t insignificant for the Horns, but another struggling performance from the Horns’ offense has to be concerned considering what Texas will be up against in Atlanta against the Dawgs. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Georgia’s first-team defense has allowed three touchdowns in its last four games against some pretty good quarterbacks.