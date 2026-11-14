Georgia football commit Marcellus Young Casario dies after medical emergency

Marcellus Young Casario, a three-star defensive line prospect committed to Georgia football, died Friday after a medical emergency.

Georgia football commit Marcellus Young Casario died after a medical emergency Friday, according to multiple reports. The Nova Scotia native attended Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, a boarding school in northeast Georgia, for the past two years.

Rabun Gap’s head of school Bob Ahrens announced the death of a student in a statement Friday, although he didn’t identify Young Casario by name.

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“It is with a heavy heart that I report the death of an upper school boarding student,” Ahrens said in the statement. “Our community is heartbroken, and our prayers are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and all who are grieving. “The boarding student had a medical incident this morning. Rabun Gap immediately followed our emergency response protocols, and local emergency personnel responded, transferring the student to the hospital.

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” Statement from Rabun Gap Head of School Bob Ahrens via Rabun Gap’s social media on the passing of an upper school student this morning. Ahrens added that the school was working closely with the student’s family and that counselors and chaplains were providing support to the campus community.that he rooted for the Washington football team as a child, and got into the sport thanks to his grandfather.

“I started playing football when I was 6 because of him,” Young Casario told the outlet. “He’s my inspiration. ”A three-star defensive line prospect in the class of 2027, Young Casario committed to the Bulldogs in June over offers from several Power Four programs, including Michigan State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech.