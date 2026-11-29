ATHENS - On the final game inside Sanford Stadium, Gunner Stockton delivered. The senior quarterback from Rabun County was near perfect on Saturday against riva

Nov 28, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Saturday against rival Georgia Tech, going 20/26 for 233 yards and four touchdown passes. He also had a 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, giving the Dawgs an early 14-0 lead. The route was on, and Stockton was on fire. He was efficient, but made several big throws down the field throughout Georgia's dominant.

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He had multiple passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, resulting in most of his incompletions, but when he took shots down the field, they connected. Stockton had six completions on 15+ yards, with the longest being a 28-yard touchdown pass to Talyn Taylor in the third quarter. It was a perfect pass, and it was the last of Stockton's career in Sanford Stadium.