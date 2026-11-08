Georgia Dominates Ole Miss, Takes Top Spot in AP Poll

Georgia Bulldogs improved their record to 8-1 with a decisive 28-0 halftime lead over Ole Miss, finishing with 482 total yards and elevating them to number one in the AP Top 25 following Miami's loss.

Georgia dominated the opening 22 minutes with touchdown drives of 72, 96, 61 and 50 yards while Stockton finished 9 of 15 passing for 186 yards, directing the Bulldogs to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Georgia finished with 482 yards of offense, 298 in the first half. The Bulldogs' impressive all-around performance could elevate them into the top spot in the AP Top 25 after No. 1 Miami lost at No. 4 Notre Dame. Craig Dandridge Jr. had a 4-yard touchdown run and Stockton rushed for a 15-yard score.

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The Bulldogs rushed for 295 yards, led by Ole Miss had its 16-game home winning streak snapped as Georgia coach Kirby Smart won in Oxford for the first time in three tries. It was a stark contrast to the teams' two meetings last season, when Georgia won 43-35 at home and Ole Miss beat the Bulldogs 39-34 in astandings.

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Linebacker Chris Cole led a dominant defensive performance with nine tackles, two quarterback hurries, 1 1/2 sacks and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. Ole Miss: Despite a 3-3 record against ranked opponents, the Rebels remain in a logjam of SEC teams with similar two or three-loss resumes. Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

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