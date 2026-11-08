Georgia dominates Ole Miss, moves closer to SEC championship game and College Football Playoff berth

Georgia's clock-eating rushing attack and Gunner Stockton's three touchdown passes overwhelmed Ole Miss as the Bulldogs silenced Trinidad Chambliss.

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"Pete has done a tremendous job," Smart said before the SEC showdown. Meanwhile, Golding called Smart and his staff"the gold standard in college football.

" This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.jumped out to a 7-0 lead, carried a 28-0 advantage into halftime and extended it to 35-0 in the third quarter.

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Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding before the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi. Georgia cruised to a 42-7 win over Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday night, handing the Rebels their largest home loss since 2018.

That year, Ole Miss fell 62-7 to Alabama, then the top-ranked team in the country under coachOle Miss fans’ frustration boiled over after officials called pass interference against the Rebels with just over five minutes left in the second quarter. Ole Miss trailed 21-0 when some fans began throwing trash and bottles onto the field.

An 8-yard run by Ole Miss running back Shekai Mills-Knight with just under 11 minutes remaining finally put the Rebels on the board and cut Georgia’s lead to 35-7. Georgia Bulldogs Dwight Phillips Jr. carries the ball during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi. Since 2023, no two SEC programs had posted better records than Georgia and Ole Miss.

Both teams also entered the game with highly productive quarterbacks, although their styles differed. Georgia’s clock-eating rushing attack featured Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr. and Bo Walker, who had combined for 19 touchdowns entering Saturday. That production had eased the burden on Stockton, who had still been efficient while throwing for more than 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns.

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Georgia Bulldogs Nate Frazier carries the ball during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi. Two of Georgia’s remaining games are against conference opponents.

Next week, Missouri visits Athens. Ole Miss will travel to Norman for a matchup with Oklahoma in Week 11.