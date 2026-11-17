The Georgia Court of Appeals granted a motion by the minor children's attorney to stop forensic interviews from being used in KJ Biermann's sexual battery trial, citing juvenile privacy concerns.

The Georgia Court of Appeals has officially granted a motion filed by the minor children's attorney, effectively halting the use of forensic interviews in the criminal sexual battery case against KJ Biermann. This pivotal legal ruling occurred on November 12, following a series of urgent motions and appeals initiated by the defense team earlier in the year. The decision marks a significant procedural shift in the ongoing legal battle involving the son of reality television star Kim Zolciak.

Prosecutors had initially filed an emergency motion on September 17, requesting that the court order forensic interviews with the minor children involved in the case. A judge subsequently granted this request, allowing for the interviews to proceed under court supervision. However, on October 15, the matter was placed under further judicial review, setting the stage for the defense's successful challenge regarding the admissibility of these interviews in the upcoming trial.

Also read Kim Zolciak Siblings Appeal Ruling in KJ Biermann Criminal Case

Legal Mechanism and Procedural History

The core mechanism of the Court of Appeals' decision rests on the procedural rights of minors and the admissibility of evidence obtained during investigative interviews. Attorneys for KJ Biermann and his siblings separately filed applications for an interlocutory appeal, which are appeals heard before a final judgment is rendered. Both applications were granted on November 12, allowing the appellate court to immediately address the controversy surrounding the forensic interviews.

The defense argued that the information gathered during these interviews constitutes sensitive data that should not be subject to public dissemination or used in a criminal proceeding without stricter safeguards. By granting the motion, the court acknowledged the validity of the attorney's claim that the interviews, as currently structured, may compromise the privacy and rights of the juvenile subjects involved in the case.

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Defense Claims and Evidence Disputes

KJ Biermann's legal team has vigorously defended their client, asserting his innocence and challenging the foundational evidence presented by law enforcement. Attorneys for KJ and his siblings separately filed applications for interlocutory appeal in the matter, emphasizing that the forensic interviews are being sought by prosecutors to build a case against a client they believe is innocent. The defense contends that the initial arrest was based on flawed investigative conclusions rather than solid forensic proof.

According to court documents and statements from the defense, KJ's attorney highlighted that a polygraph test administered by a notable and respected sex offender polygrapher was passed by Biermann. Furthermore, the attorney pointed out that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) found no male DNA on or inside the areas the alleged victim claimed she was assaulted. This lack of forensic evidence was a central pillar in the defense's argument that the arrest should not have proceeded.

Allegations and Family Impact

KJ Biermann made headlines after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual assault. The alleged incident occurred at a Lifetime Fitness location on April 23, 2026. The minor female victim, who Us has chosen not to identify, reported an aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy. These serious charges have had profound implications for the entire Zolciak-Biermann family, extending beyond the legal proceedings to affect their personal lives and public standing.

After posting bail, KJ was ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor under 24-hour house arrest. Court documents also revealed that KJ would live at Zolciak's house, with the judge strictly barring any child 16 years or younger - including his own siblings - from staying at the home or visiting the residence. This restriction effectively separated KJ from his younger siblings, Kash, 14, and the twins Kaia and Kane, both 12, while also impacting the household dynamic for Zolciak, 48, and Kroy, 41.

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Public Statements and Next Steps

As the legal case progresses, family members and associates have publicly addressed the situation. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks are opening up about their ongoing contact with their former costar Kim Zolciak after her son was accused. Leakes stated that they talked and texted right when the allegations emerged, expressing deep concern over the seriousness of the claims.

NeNe Leakes said, "The allegations being made against my son are nothing short of reckless and deeply troubling." She emphasized that KJ categorically denies ever being involved with the woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged. The family remains confident that the facts and evidence will establish the truth, asking the public to allow the proper legal process to take its course rather than spreading unproven allegations. The case remains active, with the Court of Appeals' ruling on the forensic interviews being a key development in the pre-trial phase.