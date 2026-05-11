Georgia Bulldogs Sweep LSU Tigers and Clinch SEC Regular Season Champions Title, Aiming for College World Series

The Georgia Bulldogs, driven by a successful offseason of roster development from the transfer portal, are in the final week of the regular season, having swept the LSU Tigers and clinched the SEC Regular Season Champions title, a first for the program since 2008. With their high-powered offensive strength, the Bulldogs are looking to improve on last year's regional round failure and potentially secure a spot in the College World Series.

The final week of the regular season has arrived for the Georgia Bulldogs , as they maintain their momentum from sweeping the LSU Tigers and clinching the SEC Regular Season Champions title, a feat not achieved since 2008.

With a successful offseason of roster development from the transfer portal, Georgia currently boasts a record of 41-11 and 21-6 in conference play, with only one conference loss and sweeps for four teams. However, they aim to improve on last year's failure in the regional round. Their high-powered offense has been the backbone of the team, and Coach Johnson seeks to lead the Bulldogs to the College World Series for the first time under his tenure.

The NCAA regionals and SEC tournament are set to commence shortly before the conclusion of the regular season





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