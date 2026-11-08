Georgia Bulldogs Ranked No. 1 After Dominant Week 10 Win Over Ole Miss

Georgia remains the top team in college football after defeating Ole Miss, while UCLA and Utah face scrutiny. New AP rankings show South Carolina and SMU rising while BYU and LSU struggle in Week 10.

Georgia enters the final stretch of the college football season holding a commanding lead in the national landscape. Head coach Kirby Smart's squad continues to prove its superiority with a decisive victory over Ole Miss. This performance reinforces their status as the team to beat in a chaotic week of competition.

Georgia Dominates With Unmatched Confidence

The Bulldogs look like the only team that other programs want to avoid facing right now. Their recent form exudes a disquieting confidence that separates them from the rest of the field. This dominance was on full display during their comprehensive win in Oxford, Mississippi.

Also read Georgia Football Gives Very Direct Message as Ole Miss Showdown Looms

While other teams struggled, Georgia careered through Ole Miss with ease. The result leaves nothing but a sense of unease among potential playoff contenders. No other team has demonstrated this level of consistent excellence recently.

UCLA And Utah Failing To Impress

The two remaining undefeated teams in the sport are facing heavy scrutiny after Week 10. Nine-and-zero UCLA has only managed to beat the version of Oregon that defeated Ohio State. This weak win record raises serious questions about their playoff viability.

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Nine-and-zero Utah appears to be nothing more than a Big 12 version of Ole Miss. It is hard to believe that a Big 12 version of Ole Miss is good enough to beat Georgia. The Bulldogs' victories over Ole Miss and Alabama are clearly superior to Utah's wins against Houston and BYU.

South Carolina And SMU Rise In Rankings

South Carolina debuted in the new top-25 rankings following a win against Texas A&M. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers led the Gamecocks to victory in South Carolina. Ampersand U failed to meet expectations, which makes the win look even stronger.

SMU also climbed the ranks after a dominant performance against Virginia Tech. Quarterback Kevin Jennings threw for 350 yards and celebrated a touchdown in the win. The Mustangs put up 51 points against a quality opponent above .500.

BYU And LSU Suffer Critical Setbacks

BYU's chances of making the College Football Playoff were decimated by their archenemy. A three-loss BYU team cannot make the postseason without a Big 12 championship. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for 272 yards but was intercepted four times.

This performance matched his season total coming in and brought his total to three red zone interceptions. It was all about their quarterback play falling short. Utah secured the victory with a defensive stand. LSU also faced trouble as Alabama answered late to grab the win.

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New Mexico And Wake Forest Earn Recognition

New Mexico earned its first AP ranking in school history after beating Nevada 31-3. Safety Austin Brawley's pick-six was part of a six-game win streak for the Lobos. Head coach Chris Klieman will be a Power Four head coach next season.

Wake Forest padded its resume with a 77-0 rout of Merrimack. Quarterback Trevor Sikkema threw for 432 yards in the first half. The Demon Deacons have won six straight games and set up a big ACC showdown with SMU next week.

Boise State And Alabama Extend Streaks

Boise State continued its eighth straight win with a 64-38 rout. Running back Dylan Riley scored three touchdowns and totaled 280 scrimmage yards. His performance tied with Jay Ajayi for the second-most by a Boise State player since 2000.

Alabama grabbed a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter against LSU. The Crimson Tide answered with the game's final 21 points to secure the victory. These results shape the final stretch of the 2024 college football season.