Georgia Biology Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Six Teenagers, Including Making Girl Watch Fifty Shades of Grey

Maris Nichols, a 25-year-old biology teacher at Alexander High School in Douglassville, Georgia, has been accused of sexually abusing six teenagers, including a girl she allegedly made watch Fifty Shades of Grey. Nichols was previously accused of sleeping with one of her students at least twice and was arrested for a second time this month on Thursday. Warrants for her arrest allege that she instructed one female victim to watch the raunchy, R-rated Fifty Shades of Grey movies, had sex with a student in the backseat of his truck at a local golf club, sent explicit text messages, nude photos, and videos of herself using sex toys to several teens, and described sexual acts she desired to the teens. Nichols was charged with several counts of child molestation, improper sexual contact by an employee, grooming of a minor for a sexual offense, and tampering with evidence.

A Georgia biology teacher, Maris Nichols, 25, has been accused of sexually abusing six teenagers, including a girl she allegedly made watch Fifty Shades of Grey.

Nichols was previously accused of sleeping with one of her students at least twice and was arrested for a second time this month on Thursday. Warrants for her arrest allege that she instructed one female victim to watch the raunchy, R-rated Fifty Shades of Grey movies, had sex with a student in the backseat of his truck at a local golf club, sent explicit text messages, nude photos, and videos of herself using sex toys to several teens, including two under the age of 16, and described sexual acts she desired to the teens.

Nichols was charged with several counts of child molestation, improper sexual contact by an employee, grooming of a minor for a sexual offense, and tampering with evidence. The Douglas County School System launched an internal investigation after the allegations were made





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Georgia biology teacher accused of sexually abusing six teenagers, including making girl watch 'Fifty Shades of Grey'Maris Nichols, a 25-year-old biology teacher in Georgia, has been accused of sexually abusing six teenagers, including making a girl watch the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey.' Nichols was previously accused of sleeping with a student and face charges related to five more teenagers. She is accused of sending explicit text messages, nude photos, and videos of herself using sex toys to several teens, including two under the age of 16.

Read more »