Georgia biology teacher accused of sexually abusing six teenagers, including making girl watch 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Maris Nichols, a 25-year-old biology teacher in Georgia, has been accused of sexually abusing six teenagers, including making a girl watch the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey.' Nichols was previously accused of sleeping with a student and face charges related to five more teenagers. She is accused of sending explicit text messages, nude photos, and videos of herself using sex toys to several teens, including two under the age of 16.

A Georgia biology teacher, Maris Nichols, 25, is accused of sexually abusing six teenagers, including making a girl watch Fifty Shades of Grey. She was previously accused of sleeping with a student and now faces charges related to five more teenagers .

The warrants indicate that she instructed one victim to watch the R-rated movie and sent explicit text messages, nude photos, and videos of herself using sex toys to several teens, including two under the age of 16. Nichols allegedly described the sexual acts she wanted and told one victim to delete their exchanges and lie about suspected molestation. Nichols was arrested on a $74,000 bond and charged with several counts of child molestation.

The Douglas County School System is conducting an internal investigation and has expressed the concern that parents' students received very little instruction from Nichols in class





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Education Georgia Biology Teacher Sexually Abusing Teenagers Making A Girl Watch Fifty Shades Of Grey Previously Accused Of Sleeping With A Student Charges Related To Five More Teenagers Multiple Counts Of Child Molestation Sending Explicit Text Messages Nude Photos And Videos Of Oneself Using Sex Toys To Teenagers Correction: Gossip Media Reported The Salary O Restaurant Closes After Being Involved In Food

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