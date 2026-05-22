Georgia and North Carolina Teachers Arrested, Sentenced for Sex Offenses Involving Students

Two teachers in Georgia and a former substitute teacher in North Carolina have been arrested and sentenced for sex offenses involving students, leading to the closure of the school. The former substitute teacher in North Carolina faced a prison sentence from 20 to 33 months.

Two teachers in Georgia have been arrested after they were accused of having sex with the same student, leading to the closure of their school.

In North Carolina, a former substitute teacher has learned her fate after taking a plea deal regarding her sex crime charge that involved a child. Another former substitute teacher, Mauldin, was sentenced for having sex with a 15-year-old student several times. Katelyn Dawn Schronce, another former teacher in North Carolina, was sentenced to serve between 20 to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent liberties with a child. Brown, one of the Georgia teachers, is awaiting trial.

Brown's school closed down and the victim accused the school of failing to protect him from the teachers after they were caught having inappropriate relationships with the student. The teachers' inappropriate relationships with the student led to the school's closure





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Georgia Teachers Arrested Closes Victim Inappropriate Relationships Christian School Failed To Protect Him Predators Having Access To Children Teachers Inappropriate Relationships Closing Down Teachers' Inappropriate Relationships Georgia Bureau Of Investigation Teachers Students Possession Of Child Pornography

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